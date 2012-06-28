Singapore shares extended gains from the previous day to the
highest in about one-and-a-half months, led by energy, water and
marine group Sembcorp Industries which gained as much
as 2.8 percent.
The Straits Times Index rose as much as 1 percent
to 2,869.29 points, the strongest level since May 16. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent.
The top traded stock by both value and volume in the
Singapore market was motor vehicle firm Tan Chong International
after 158.6 million shares were transacted at S$2.60
in a block deal. Tan Chong shares jumped 16 percent to S$2.20.
"If someone is willing to offer S$2.60, maybe it's an
indication that it's undervalued," said a trader.
Shares of Interra Resources Ltd fell as much as
8.5 percent after the oil and gas firm said it plans to raise
S$22.2 million via a rights issue. The company is offering up to
148 million shares at S$0.15 each.
Interra's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday the firm aims to aggressively develop its two onshore
oil fields in Myanmar and is eyeing new oil and gas blocks
slated to come up for tender this year.
1352 (0552 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:54 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS Vickers: plantation firms
oversold
DBS Vickers said shares of plantation companies were
oversold on the back of "over-pessimistic" crude palm oil (CPO)
price assumptions.
Most people were implying long-term price of 2,300 ringgit
($720) to 2,800 ringgit per metric tonne, or 7 percent to 20
percent below current levels, DBS said.
Soybean export availability is likely to drop in
June-November 2012 due to the South American crop failure
earlier this year. Substitution or restocking is expected to
lift CPO prices in the second half of 2012, DBS said.
It forecast a 7 percent upside to around 3,200 ringgit for
CPO prices. Planters with significant volume growth such as
First Resources and Bumitama Agri Resources
stand to benefit the most from both pricing and volume
recoveries, DBS said.
On Thursday, First Resources' shares were down 1.9 percent
while Bumitama Agri Ltd gained 0.5 percent.
1140 (0340 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:40 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank raises target on NOL
Maybank Kim Eng raised its target price on container
shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) to S$0.95
from S$0.85, but kept its 'sell' rating.
NOL shares were down 0.9 percent at S$1.09 on Thursday and
have fallen around 3 percent so far this year, underperforming
the broader Straits Times Index.
Maybank Kim Eng said freight rates and fuel costs have shown
signs of improvement and if this continues, they would help to
stabilise NOL's prospects in the near term.
The broker added that NOL might even break even for the
remaining three quarters of the year after a poor first quarter.
NOL reported January-March net loss of $254 million, much wider
than a loss of $10 million a year ago.
But overcapacity in the industry looks set to last until the
end of 2013 and the global economy is still uncertain, Maybank
said, adding that it is sceptical about the sector's ability to
continue relying on liner cooperation to sustain a freight rate
recovery.
1029 (0229 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 3.1945 Malaysian ringgits)