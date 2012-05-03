Singapore shares were flat by midday but container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines outperformed the broader market after cancelling a loop plan.

The Straits Times Index was little changed at 3,005.9, though it fared better than MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan, down 0.3 percent.

NOL shares rose to a two-week high after a plan to add an Asia-Europe service loop was cancelled, a move that analysts said signals shipping lines' discipline not to add more capacity. The stock was up 2.4 percent at S$1.28 by midday.

Shares of Singapore's main subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd shed 1.5 percent and extended recent losses. The stock fell to S$1.63, languishing at its lowest in more than 2-1/2 years after the company reported a 59 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

More than 3 million shares were traded, 2.1 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

"I don't think SMRT's share price will recover in the near term. There has to be a clear guidance on how its business model is going to work in future, especially the fare review mechanism," said Derrick Heng, an analyst at Phillip Securities Research.

11:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-NOL up after loop plan cancelled

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines rose to a two-week high after a plan to add an Asia-Europe service loop was cancelled, a move that analysts said signals shipping lines' discipline not to add more capacity.

NOL shares gained as much as 4.4 percent to S$1.305, the highest since April 17. But the shares are still down around 8 percent since the world's seventh-biggest container shipping firm reported a fourth-quarter net loss in late February.

On Wednesday, NOL said a group of six liners, of which its container shipping firm APL is a member, decided that market conditions have not improved and could not justify additional service between Asia and Europe.

"It's positive in the sense that they are not adding more capacity in the market right now. This will help to sustain rates in the Asia-Europe lane, as long as the other competitors don't add more loops," said a local analyst.

"It shows that the liners are intent on maintaining capacity discipline."

The G6 Alliance members include Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines , Nippon Yusen Kaisha and Orient Overseas (International) Ltd's shipping unit Orient Overseas Container Line.

11:24 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Micro-Mechanics target price

OCBC Investment Research increased its target price on high-precision tools manufacturer Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd MMEC.SI to S$0.325 from S$0.29 and maintained its hold rating.

Shares of Micro-Mechanics, which closed at S$0.405 on Wednesday, have fallen nearly 6 percent so far this year.

The company reported third-quarter net profit of S$0.9 million, 47.8 percent lower from a year ago but up nearly 17 percent from the previous quarter.

OCBC said the improvement despite the seasonally weak quarter could be a positive signal that Micro-Mechanics could see a gradual improvement over the rest of the year.

"We reckon that Micro-Mechanics Holdings would strive to further improve its product cycle time to increase its competitiveness and responsiveness to its customers," it said.

09:53 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB upgrades Noble to trading buy

CIMB Research raised its rating on commodities firm Noble Group to trading buy from neutral, citing attractive valuations following the stock's recent underperformance, but kept its target price of S$1.40.

Noble shares were up 0.8 percent at S$1.225. The stock has fallen around 11 percent since Noble reported a 57 percent drop in quarterly net profit in late February, underperforming the 1.2 percent rise in the broader Straits Times Index.

Noble's operating environment was improving, with better soybean crush margins in China and a general bottoming out of commodity prices, CIMB said, adding that liquidity has also returned as European banks resumed trade financing activities.

"With the worst of the downturn behind it, Noble is poised for sequential recovery in the first quarter of 2012," CIMB said. It noted improved industry performance, with companies such as Cargill Inc recently posting earnings growth.

08:42 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures trade flat

Singapore index futures were flat early on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery.

