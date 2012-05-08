Singapore shares were higher by midday in line with regional
bourses, recouping part of the previous day's sell-off, but
analysts flagged market volatility ahead due to persistent euro
zone woes.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.46 percent at
2,938.37, after closing 2.2 percent lower on Monday. Telecom and
cable TV operator StarHub and commodities firm Noble
Group were among the biggest blue-chip gainers.
"With the European debt crisis still lingering and possibly
worsening, global markets are expected to remain volatile,"
Maybank Kim Eng Research said in a report.
Maybank Kim Eng said its top picks included Singapore Press
Holdings and ST Engineering, which have
proven dividend track record. Rig builders Keppel Corp
and Sembcorp Marine were growth stocks with
respectable dividend yields, the broker added.
A stand-out stock on Tuesday was CWT Ltd, which
jumped as much as 6.2 percent after the commodities logistics
firm reported a tripling in first-quarter net profit and
announced a sale-and-leaseback agreement for a warehouse
facility in Singapore.
CWT shares were up 5.8 percent at S$1.275 by midday on
volume of 1.9 million shares, nearly four times the average
full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.
1346 (0546 GMT)
13:00 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS sees weak Q1 for palm oil
firms
DBS Vickers said it expects Singapore-listed palm oil firms
to report weak first quarter earnings, in line with their
Indonesian peers.
Palm oil companies in Indonesia were hurt by low yields in
January-March, due to the lagged effects of poor weather
conditions in the first half of 2010, as well as rising costs
and maturing farmland.
DBS said investors should take profits in First Resources
Ltd, but build positions in Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest-listed palm oil firm.
Palm oil firms are set to report earnings over the next few
weeks, with Wilmar announcing its results on Thursday and First
Resources on May 15.
DBS expects palm oil firm earnings to improve from the
second half, however, due to a recovery in palm oil output and
demand in the second and third quarters.
DBS has upgraded Indofood Agri Resources Ltd IFAR.SI to buy
from hold and raised its target price to S$1.65 from S$1.55,
citing low price-to-book valuations.
1233 (0433 GMT)
12:19 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Sembcorp Marine's margins in
focus-Barclays
Barclays expects order wins of Sembcorp Marine Ltd
to hit a record S$10.9 billion this year and anticipates
operating margins to be in focus during the company's
first-quarter results.
"While we expect a fall in Sembcorp Marine's operating
margins to 16 percent in the first quarter versus 20 percent in
fourth quarter of 2011, as was the case for Keppel Corp in its
first-quarter results, the company remains stand-out in terms of
profitability compared to its regional peers," Barclays said.
It pegged Sembcorp's January-March net profit at S$165
million, up 9 percent over the previous year, on expectations
the company will start recognising revenue from construction and
conversion projects it won since late 2010.
Sembcorp reports results on Wednesday after close of trading
hours. Barclays retained its S$7.0 price target and an
overweight rating on the company.
Sembcorp's shares were up 1.2 percent at S$4.90 and have
gained around 28 percent so far this year, versus a 15 percent
rise in Keppel.
1150 (0350 GMT)
10:20 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CWT up after results, property
deal
Shares of CWT Ltd rose as much as 6.2 percent
after the commodities logistics firm tripled its first-quarter
net profit and announced a sale-and-leaseback agreement for its
warehouse facility in Singapore.
CWT shares jumped to S$1.28, a one-month high. Some 1.2
million shares were traded, 2.4 times the average full-day
volume traded over the past 30 days. CWT shares have gained
about 28 percent so far this year.
"The profit growth traction for CWT has been beyond all
expectations but is still not reflected in the share price
performance," Maybank Kim Eng Research said and raised CWT's
price target to S$2.01 from S$1.70 and maintaining its buy
rating.
The company reported net profit of S$26.4 million for
January-March, up from S$8.4 million a year ago, driven by its
new commodities trading business.
For related stories, click link.reuters.com/tyw97s
and link.reuters.com/wyw97s
1007 (0207 GMT)
09:54 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore Air Q4 profit seen
down 45 pct-poll
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), the world's second
largest carrier valued at $10 billion, is expected to report a
45 percent fall in its fourth quarter earnings, a Reuters survey
of seven analysts showed.
SIA's earnings have declined in the previous five quarters
as weak travel demand, particularly among bankers and
executives, and persistently high jet fuel prices hit margins.
The Singapore flag carrier is expected to post a net profit
of S$93.5 million for January-March, down from S$171 million a
year ago. It reports results after trading hours on Wednesday.
"Key factor here would be pax yields... (and) on the cost
side, we expect unit cost to rise yoy due to higher fuel prices
and start-up costs from (new budget carrier) Scoot," brokerage
UOB Kay Hian, which forecast a quarterly net profit of S$74.6
million, said in a report this month.
SIA's shares have risen by only 4 percent so far this year,
underperforming a 11 percent rise in Singapore's benchmark index
. Air China is the world's largest carrier
with a market value of $12 billion.
0935 (0135 GMT)
09:35 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades OSIM to buy
OCBC Investment Research upgraded massage chair and health
products company OSIM International Ltd to buy from
hold and raised its price target to S$1.61 from S$1.35.
OCBC expects further earnings traction for OSIM, underpinned
by new innovative product launches with different price points
and improvement in productivity per store and staff.
Given the better-than-expected performance for OSIM's first
quarter, OCBC raised its earnings per share forecasts for 2012
fiscal year by 7.5 percent and for 2013 by 4.9 percent. OCBC
said OSIM is steadily raising its profile as a luxury specialty
retailer.
OSIM shares were down 2 percent at S$1.23 and have gained
6.5 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14 percent rise
in the FT ST Mid Cap index.
link.reuters.com/qyw97s
0918 (0118 GMT)
08:48 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures rise 0.3 pct
Singapore index futures gained 0.3 percent early on
Tuesday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits
Times Index.
Asian shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from
the previous day's plunge as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks. But
wariness remained over Greece.
0844 (0044 GMT)
