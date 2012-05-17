Singapore shares partly recovered by midday from the
previous day's sell-off, but analysts said the outlook was weak
and warned of earnings downgrades.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent after
falling 1.6 percent on Wednesday. The index has risen nearly 7
percent so far this year, but is underperforming Thailand,
Philippines and Vietnam after falling this month.
"Rising funding stress and a stronger U.S. dollar
historically points to a weaker STI Index," Citigroup said in a
report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.9 percent on short covering, after
sliding more than 3 percent - its biggest one-day drop in six
months - on Wednesday.
Singapore companies are likely to see cuts in earnings
estimates after a weak quarterly performance, UOB Kay Hian said.
1330 (0530 GMT)
13:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB expects consensus downgrades
for market
Singapore companies are likely to see cuts in earnings
estimates after a weak quarterly performance, UOB Kay Hian said.
The number of poorer-than-expected results was one of the
highest since 2009, with 38 percent of the results in
January-March coming in below market expectations versus 31
percent in the previous quarter, the brokerage said, citing
rising cost pressures as a factor.
"We see potential consensus downgrades ahead as the street
trims earnings to reflect weaker top-line growth and margin
pressure. Hence, we see the Straits Times Index to range trade
until there is more earnings clarity and when the dust settles
on the external outlook," UOB said.
Commodity firms such as Wilmar and transport
companies disappointed markets, while banks reported strong
results.
"Our current strategy would be to selectively buy on sharp
dips and overweight high dividend yield stocks or stocks with
good earnings visibility at reasonable valuations."
UOB's top picks are DBS, CapitaLand
, Ezion, M1, Suntec REIT,
Keppel Corp and OUE and its key sells
include City Developments and Neptune Orient
.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index has
declined this month, but is still up nearly 7 percent so far
this year, trailing markets in Thailand, Philippines and
Vietnam.
1250 (0450 GMT)
11:32 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks to
overweight
CIMB Research has upgraded its rating on Singapore's banking
sector to overweight from neutral, citing better-than-expected
first quarter results due to higher trading income and lower
credit provisioning.
"All posted results that exceeded expectations, boosted by
record interest income, decent fee income growth and, most of
all, strong trading and insurance performance," CIMB said.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's net profit beat
expectations by 25 percent, while DBS Group Holdings
exceeded expectations by 19 percent and UOB beat net profit
forecasts by 10 percent, CIMB said in a report.
It added that the asset quality of banks remain sound, as
provisions fell in January-March with non-performing loans as a
proportion of total loans were flat.
DBS, Southeast Asia's largest lender, remains CIMB's top
pick as it believes the bank has the highest earnings quality in
the sector.
DBS posted the strongest growth in fee income in the first
quarter, which is more recurring and higher in quality as
compared to the more volatile trading and insurance
contributions.
UOB is CIMB's second pick in the sector, and it has an
outperform rating with a target price of S$20.17. CIMB also has
an outperform rating on OCBC with a target price of S$10.35.
DBS shares were 0.15 percent higher at S$13.60, and have
risen about 18 percent since the start of the year. UOB shares
were 0.7 percent up at S$18.13, and have climbed 18.7 percent
since the start of the year.
Shares of OCBC rose 1.2 percent to S$8.70, and have gained
11 percent since the start of the year. The benchmark Straits
Times index has risen about 7.5 percent this year.
1029 (0229 GMT)
