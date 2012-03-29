Shares of Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder
Nam Cheong Ltd rose as much as 5.4 percent after it
said its subsidiaries sold three vessels for $36.8 million.
The vessels were sold to new customers from Singapore,
including a Norwegian-based company, and are due for delivery in
the second and third quarters of 2012, Nam Cheong said in a
statement.
Nam Cheong shares were up 4.9 percent at S$0.194 with volume
of more than 4.3 million shares. This was 1.7 times the average
daily volume traded over the last five sessions.
Analysts said the contract wins were positive for Nam
Cheong, as they mark an expansion in its customer base.
"It's good that orders have been coming in, as they
typically build the vessels before receiving orders from
customers," said an analyst.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com)
08:44 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore index futures fall
Singapore index futures dipped 0.17 percent,
indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index
.
Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday as
investors' concerns about growth prospects in the United States
and China grew. Wednesday's data on new orders for U.S. durables
increased modestly in February, falling below analysts'
forecasts.
0840 (0040 GMT)
(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore;
mark.tay.thomsonreuters.com)