Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's issue of more than
S$1 billion in non-cumulative and non-convertible preference
shares is probably aimed at refinancing a more expensive issue
that will be callable next year, traders said.
The preference shares have an indicative yield of about 4.25
percent.
The issue of the preference shares will allow OCBC to
further strengthen its capital base, and improve the mix of its
Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, so as to enhance capital efficiency,
Darren Tan, OCBC's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
OCBC issued two tranches of preference shares in 2008 that
paid an annual dividend of 5.1 percent. The shares are callable
after five years.
Singapore banks beat profit expectations in the first
quarter, helped by strong loan growth.
Shares in United Overseas Bank have surged 25
percent so far this year versus a 22 percent rise in DBS
, while OCBC has gained 14 percent in a broader market
up 11 percent.
Singapore shares edged slightly higher by midday, but eased
from earlier highs as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day.
Telecommunications firm StarHub Ltd was the
strongest gainer, up 1.8 percent at S$3.49, followed by property
developer CapitaLand Ltd, which rose 1.4 percent to
S$2.86.
At midday, the benchmark Straits Times Index was up
0.06 percent at 2,950.51 points, down from an intraday high of
2,958.47. The STI had risen 6.5 percent since June.
"There are not enough catalysts to push stocks higher
especially after strong rally. U.S. was closed overnight and
Asian shares are going nowhere today. Investors are also waiting
for the ECB decision," said a local trader.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent after hitting a seven-week high
on Wednesday.
Shares of Intraco Ltd fell 7.4 percent to S$0.565
after a stock exchange filing showed Singapore tycoon Oei Hong
Leong has sold his entire 21.3 percent stake in the materials
trading company.
Palm oil firm Wilmar International's second
quarter earnings may disappoint investors, as an expected
recovery in the oilseeds and grains segment may not materialise,
said Maybank Kim Eng.
By 0232 GMT, shares of Wilmar were 1.4 percent lower at
S$3.64, and have plunged 27 percent so far this year, versus the
Straits Times Index's 11 percent gain. Wilmar is the
worst performer on the Straits Times Index year-to-date.
The oilseeds and grains segment, which made up 21 percent of
Wilmar's profit before taxes last year, could continue weighing
on its earnings if the industry sees over-capacity, Maybank
said. It has a 'sell' rating on Wilmar with a target price of
S$3.25.
Maybank cited industry sources as saying China's soybean
crushing utilization rate is at about 50 percent, and with
state-owned companies continuing expansion, over-capacity could
hurt even efficient producers.
"We believe the market is still too optimistic on Wilmar's
profitability, on the premise that first quarter losses in this
segment are a one-off. These hopes may be dashed following the
next set of results and consensus estimates should continue
adjusting downwards," said Maybank.
CIMB Research upgraded property developer Ho Bee Investment
Ltd to neutral from underperform, citing attractive
valuations as it trades at 0.5 times its book value, below its
historical average of 0.9 times.
By 0142 GMT, Ho Bee shares were 0.8 percent higher at
S$1.245, and have surged 21.5 percent so far this year, compared
with the FT ST Mid Cap Index's 17 percent gain.
However, the brokerage cut its target price for Ho Bee to
S$1.20 from S$1.28, citing slow sales of new units at its
high-end property in Sentosa Cove, Singapore.
"We expect the sale of new units to remain slow as
foreigners stay out of the market post-implementation of the
additional buyers' stamp duty," said CIMB in a report.
It added that Ho Bee's shares could see a re-rating if sales
of its China projects are stronger-than-expected.
