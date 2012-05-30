OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on
commodity company Olam International Ltd to S$1.86
from S$2.24, saying growing uncertainty in Europe may continue
to cause increased volatility in commodity stocks.
Shares of Olam were down 0.9 percent at S$1.68. They have
fallen about 21 percent so far this year, underperforming the
Straits Times Index's gain of 5 percent in the same
period.
Olam said on Tuesday it would invest $240 million in its
first sugar milling asset in Brazil, Usina Acucareira Passos
S.A.
OCBC, which maintained its hold rating on the stock, said
Olam's management believed the latest acquisition was part of
its plan to boost its milling assets in large sugar-producing
countries that have a cost advantage.
However, the broker also noted that Olam expects sugar
prices to continue to fall into the fourth quarter of the year,
driven by the sugar surplus, but that prices should eventually
bottom out before the mill reaches a steady state of production
in fiscal 2016.
10:21 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Biosensors up after earnings
Shares of medical device maker Biosensors International
Group Ltd rose as much as 2.7 percent after it posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
Biosensors said net profit for the quarter rose 49.5 percent
to $27.2 million, helped by a surge in sales and revenue from
licensing and royalties.
"(The) results exceed management's guidance. After
investors' initial overreaction to price reduction fears in
China, bargain valuations have emerged," said CIMB Research,
which has an outperform rating on the stock.
However, it cut its target price on Biosensors stock to
S$1.82 from S$1.98, citing lower margin assumptions due to
weaker average selling prices.
Biosensors shares were up 0.4 percent at S$1.29,
outperforming the FT ST Mid Cap index's 0.4 percent
fall. The stock has fallen nearly 10 percent since the start of
the year, against the index's 10 percent gain.
OCBC also lowered its target price for Biosensors to S$1.88
from S$1.92, but kept its buy rating.
08:46 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.6 pct
Singapore index futures were down 0.6 percent on
Wednesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index
is likely to fall.
Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that
Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs
to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes
that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus
steps.
