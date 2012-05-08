OCBC Investment Research upgraded massage chair and health
products company OSIM International Ltd to buy from
hold and raised its price target to S$1.61 from S$1.35.
OCBC expects further earnings traction for OSIM, underpinned
by new innovative product launches with different price points
and improvement in productivity per store and staff.
Given the better-than-expected performance for OSIM's first
quarter, OCBC raised its earnings per share forecasts for 2012
fiscal year by 7.5 percent and for 2013 by 4.9 percent. OCBC
said OSIM is steadily raising its profile as a luxury specialty
retailer.
OSIM shares were down 2 percent at S$1.23 and have gained
6.5 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14 percent rise
in the FT ST Mid Cap index.
08:48 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures rise 0.3 pct
Singapore index futures gained 0.3 percent early on
Tuesday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits
Times Index.
Asian shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from
the previous day's plunge as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks. But
wariness remained over Greece.
