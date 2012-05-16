Shares in Singapore developers such as CapitaLand Ltd
fell after persistently strong property data added to
worries that the government may introduce more measures to cool
the housing market.
CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
lost as much as 2.2 percent at S$2.63, while smaller rival City
Developments dropped 2.1 percent to S$10.04.
New private home sales in Singapore stayed strong for the
fourth consecutive month, rising nearly four percent in April
from March, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA)
showed.
"Demand stays unabated even as the government continues to
flood the system with supply, most recently releasing five sites
yielding 2,100 units," said CIMB Research in a report.
The broker noted that April's new private home sales of
2,487 units was the highest since July 2009. It is underweight
residential developers and has an underperform rating on CityDev
but an outperform on CapitaLand.
"We believe the strong volumes and increasingly speculative
trend, in our opinion, will not sit well with policy makers,"
said CIMB.
Another broker Maybank Kim Eng said while the secondary
market and the high-end segment in the primary market remain
subdued, exuberance persists in the mass market.
It believes policy risks are still elevated and expects
property prices to correct by 10 percent by the end of 2013.
Kim Eng advised investors to avoid Singapore-focused
residential developers and said its top picks are retail
property stocks such as CapitaMall Trust and
CapitaMalls Asia, followed by diversifed companies
including CapitaLand and Keppel Land.
For related story click
1044 (0244 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
8:46 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.6 pct
Singapore index futures were 0.6 percent lower,
indicating a negative opening for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greek politicians
failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June
election that could raise the risk of Greece abandoning the euro
and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis.
0839 (0039 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
(Editing by Michael Perry)