DBS Vickers cut its target price on coal mining firm Sakari
Resources to S$1.80 from S$2.40 on lower coal price
assumptions, but kept its buy rating.
Sakari shares were up 2.6 percent at S$1.37. The stock has
fallen around 25.5 percent so far this year, underperforming the
FTSE ST Mid Cap Index's 14.5 percent gain.
DBS cut its earnings estimates for Sakari's 2012/2013 fiscal
year by 25-28 percent as it revised downwards its average coal
price assumptions for 2012/2013 fiscal year by about 10-15
percent to $100 per tonne.
But coal prices are expected to have a mild rebound in the
second half of 2012, DBS said, adding downside risk is limited
at Sakari's current share price and the firm offers a "healthy"
dividend yield of 6 percent.
11:16 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi ups Singapore to overweight
Citigroup raised its rating on Singapore stocks to
overweight from underweight, saying consensus on the city-state
had been too bearish.
"Total returns from Singapore would be 12.6 percent per
annum if it takes three years to mean-revert based on the
20-year average price to book valuation. That would be four
times higher than the total return for the next best market in
ASEAN," Citi said in a report.
The Singapore market currently trades at a price-to-book
valuation of 1.4 versus a historical average of 1.9, according
to Citi, well below other ASEAN markets that trade above 2.
Among Southeast Asian markets, Singapore's main index
is up 9 percent so far this year, followed by Malaysia
and Indonesia.
"Our model portfolio already owned Sembcorp Marine
and OCBC. Today, we are adding Noble Group
and Wilmar," Citi said.
It said earnings estimates for Singapore firms were more
realistic than elsewhere and hence less likely to be revised
downwards.
"Consensus is already underweight Singapore, and over the
last month has further increased the underweight. Expectations
are low."
10:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades First REIT to buy
OCBC Investment Research upgraded healthcare real estate
investment trust First REIT to buy from hold and
raised its target price to S$0.96 from S$0.935, citing the
possibility of acquisitions.
Units of First REIT were flat at S$0.915 on Friday and have
gained around 21 percent so far this year.
OCBC said First REIT could see a distribution per unit
accretion of 9 to 13 percent in 2013 fiscal year, assuming that
the firm acquires two hospitals for around S$88.9 million
($69.43 million).
It expects minimal dilution risk as any acquisitions would
likely be fully debt-funded. First REIT will not have any
refinancing requirements until 2015 following the firm's recent
S$168 million transferable term loan facility, OCBC added.
OCBC also said First REIT's defensive income streams and
stability from its long-term master leases are attractive as
volatility in the macro economy and global markets is unlikely
to dissipate in the near term.
10:09 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Nomura upgrades Wing Tai to buy
Nomura Equity Research upgraded property developer Wing Tai
Holdings to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised its target
price to S$1.76 from S$1.60.
Wing Tai shares were up 0.8 percent at S$1.33 and have risen
41 percent so far this year.
Nomura said while the market is concerned about Wing Tai's
exposure to the tepid prime luxury segment, most of the downside
risk is already priced in. It believes the market's current
valuation of Wing Tai's portfolio is "overly conservative".
Potential catalysts for re-rating include
higher-than-expected dividend and redevelopment of existing
properties to realise hidden value, Nomura said.
"To replenish its residential land bank at a reasonable
cost, we believe the company could explore redevelopment
potential of its existing properties, such as the industrial
properties in Kovan," Nomura said.
09:36 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades Tiger Air to buy
OCBC Investment Research upgraded Singapore's Tiger Airways
Holdings Ltd to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its
target price to S$0.76 from S$0.67, citing lower jet fuel prices
and expected improvement in the budget carrier's operations.
Tiger shares were up 2.2 percent at S$0.685 and have risen
nearly 8 percent so far this year.
OCBC said Tiger is likely to benefit from the current
respite in jet fuel prices, especially with fuel cost
contributing to more than 40 percent of its operating costs.
OCBC estimated that Tiger can achieve around S$5 million
($3.9 million) of savings in fuel costs in the first quarter of
2013 fiscal year, given the 7 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in
average jet fuel prices.
With Tiger's Australian unit flying more sectors and
lowering its unit fixed cost and Tiger Singapore more focused on
improving yields and load factors, the budget carrier's
profitability is poised to considerably improve in 2013, OCBC
said.
