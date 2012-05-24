Maybank Kim Eng lowered its target price for Sarin
Technologies Ltd, an Israeli company that sells
diamond scanners, to S$1.82 from S$2.28 and kept its buy rating,
to account for a proposed bonus share issue.
Shares of Sarin were up 4.6 percent at S$1.15, and have
surged 89 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the
key Straits Times Index's 5 percent gain.
Sarin has proposed a 1-for-4 bonus share issue, which would
increase existing share capital to 339.6 million shares from
271.7 million shares, said Maybank.
Sarin plans to expand into a new growth market, the polished
diamond segment, by launching its light performance technology
product D-Light in a few weeks, the broker said.
Maybank estimates it could potentially contribute annual
revenue of about $40 million and net profit of $29 million.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Bukit Sembawang target
price
price
CIMB Research has cut its target price for property
developer Bukit Sembawang Estates to S$5.72 from
S$5.80 but kept its outperform rating, citing lower than
expected full year earnings.
Shares of Bukit Sembawang were 1.8 percent higher at S$4.48
and have gained 14.3 percent since the start of the year, versus
the benchmark Straits Times Index's 5.4 percent rise.
Bukit Sembawang said its net profit for the fourth quarter
fell 18.3 percent to S$21.5 million ($16.8 million) from a year
earlier. Its core profit for the fiscal year ended in March came
in below CIMB's expectations, as the company saw lower
recognitions from its projects.
But its balance sheet remained strong, CIMB said, allowing
it to pay shareholders a higher-than-expected dividend of 18
Singapore cents, compared to 12 Singapore cents in 2011.
For the next fiscal year, CIMB expects Bukit Sembawang's
earnings to be supported by pre-sales of Singapore residential
developments Luxus Hills and Verdure.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Oil prices down but oil, gas
still attractive
still attractive
Although oil prices have come off highs, current levels are
still elevated and capital spending in the oil and gas industry
will continue, OCBC Investment Research said.
"Renewed concern about the euro zone has resulted in
increasing uncertainty in the markets, contributing to a
correction in oil prices," OCBC said in a report.
But it said oil prices at current levels are more
sustainable for a global economic recovery, benefiting oil and
gas players including rigbuilder Keppel Corp.
Keppel posted a 141 percent rise in its January-March net
profit to S$750.8 million ($586.8 million), which came in above
OCBC's expectations, while smaller rival Sembcorp Marine's
first quarter net profit of S$113 million was below
its estimates.
OCBC remains overweight on the oil and gas sector and said
Keppel and offshore marine company Ezion Holdings Ltd
were its top picks. It has buy ratings for both companies with a
target price of S$13.38 for Keppel and S$1.13 for Ezion.
Shares of Keppel were up 0.3 percent at S$10.04 and have
gained about 8 percent since the start of the year. Ezion shares
were 2 percent higher at S$0.76 and have jumped 15 percent since
the start of the year.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.1 pct
Singapore index futures was up 0.1 percent, indicating a
weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on Thursday
amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful
measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis.
($1 = 1.2796 Singapore dollars)