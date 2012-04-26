Maybank Kim Eng cut its rating on Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) to hold from buy and expects the airline to report a weak quarterly results due to rising fuel prices.

The brokerage reduced SIA's target price to S$11.05 from S$14.40. The airline's shares were 0.3 percent lower at S$10.67, and have gained 5 percent so far this year versus a 12 percent rise in the main market.

SIA reports January-March results on May 9. Out of 23 analysts tracking SIA, only 6 have a buy rating, 13 have a hold and 4 have a sell recommendation.

"Concerns over jet fuel prices, together with lingering uncertainties in the global economy, in particular Europe, pose strong headwinds to SIA and the aviation sector as a whole," Kim Eng said in a report.

It said although SIA's passenger yields seem to be steadying, falling cargo yields could hurt its profitability.

08:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.1 percent

Singapore index futures inched up 0.1 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results.

