Maybank Kim Eng raised its target price on airline
maintenance and servicing company SIA Engineering Co Ltd
to S$4.00 from S$3.60 and kept its "hold" rating,
citing its healthy full-year earnings and attractive dividends.
Shares of SIA Engineering were nearly flat at S$3.99 and
have gained about 16 percent so far this year.
Maybank said SIA's earnings growth should be steady,
supported by healthy airline capacity growth forecasts and an
increase in commercial aircraft traffic at Singapore's Changi
Airport.
SIA Engineering reported a net profit of S$269 million for
its fiscal year ended March 2012, a 4 percent increase from the
previous year and was in line with Kim Eng's expectations.
09:32 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB prefers Noble to Olam
CIMB Research said it prefers commodity trading firm Noble
Group to its peer Olam International Ltd due
to its favourable earnings outlook.
Noble earlier this month posted a 46 percent fall in its
first quarter net profit to $110.1 million.
Olam shares were up 0.9 percent to S$1.70 on Friday, but
have dropped 20 percent since the start of the year. Noble
gained 1.4 percent to S$1.075, but has lost 4.4 percent in 2012.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 5 percent in
the same period.
CIMB expects Noble's earnings to continue improving for the
rest of the year, buoyed by its newly expanded sugar mills,
which will contribute $200 million more in annual earnings at
full capacity.
Noble's earnings from its sugar business will also grow at a
faster pace in the second to fourth quarter as the harvest
season begins, CIMB said.
It has an outperform rating on Noble with a target price of
$1.42, and an outperform on Olam and a target price of S$2.61.
CIMB estimates Noble's core earnings per share to grow 81.8
percent for this year, compared to 14.5 percent for Olam.
8:42 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 pct
Singapore index futures were up 0.3 percent,
indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely
to rise.
Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but
weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.
