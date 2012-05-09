Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is expected to report a 6.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$1.06 billion, according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters, reversing a trend of four consecutive quarterly earnings declines at Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company.

A strong performance in Indonesia and Thailand is expected to outweigh the weak results from its Indian affiliates, Bharti Airtel, which suffered a 28 percent drop in January-March profit, partly due to stiffer competitions.

"We assume both Singapore and Australia achieve 2012 financial year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation guidance but only by the slimmest of margins, and with a strong fourth quarter," Commonwealth Securities said in a report.

The brokerage said contributions from Bharti on a post-tax basis is expected to fall by 41 percent, while Telkomsel's contribution on a post-tax basis would increase by 25 percent.

SingTel's shares have edged up nearly 2 percent so far this year, underperforming the 10 percent rise in the wider market .

Shares of Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium components to trains in China, shed as much as 8.5 percent after the company forecast a significant drop in quarterly net profit.

Midas shares fell to S$0.325, the lowest since end-December.

The company said the expected profit fall in its first-quarter was mainly due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance costs, as well as share of losses from an associated firm, Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd.

OCBC Investment Research forecast Midas' first-quarter revenue to fall 31 percent and net profit to drop 47 percent from a year ago, given the challenging conditions in China's railway sector. It maintained its hold rating and a price target of S$0.375.

10:08 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-COSCO falls on weak results, outlook

Shares of COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd declined after the Chinese shipbuilder reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit and warned that business and operating conditions for the rest of the year would remain challenging.

Brokers cut their forecasts on COSCO and the shares fell as much as 3.5 percent to S$0.965, the lowest since mid-January, while the FT ST Mid Cap index lost 0.8 percent. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had gained 14 percent, in line with the index.

"Shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion margins will continue to face downward pressure. Share price will likely remain in doldrums," UOB Kay Hian said. It cut its price target to S$0.90 from S$0.93 and retained its sell rating.

The broker said COSCO is eyeing total new offshore contract wins of $2 billion for 2012, but the company is unlikely to meet its target of securing orders for 20-25 bulk carriers due to the current difficult shipping environment.

Out of 21 brokers tracking COSCO, 18 have a sell or strong sell, two have a hold and one has a strong buy rating.

OCBC Investment Research said more Chinese yards are taking on repair work to compensate for the lack of shipbuilding orders, resulting in very competitive pricing. It maintained its hold rating and S$0.98 price target.

Singapore index futures fell 0.5 percent early on Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares fell and the euro stayed under pressure on Wednesday as Greek politicians struggled to form a government after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified.

