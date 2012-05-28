Shares of Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Ltd fell as
much as 17 percent after Toyota Tsusho Corp acquired a
27 percent stake in the Singapore heavy lifting services firm at
a discount to the last traded price.
Toyota, a member of Toyota Motor Corp Group, bought around
123.8 million shares in Sin Heng from its controlling
shareholder SEAVI Advent Equity V (C) Ltd for S$26 million
($20.3 million).
That translates to S$0.21 per share, a 20.75 percent
discount to its closing price of S$0.265 last Thursday before
the company requested a halt in trading of its shares. The stock
had risen nearly 13 percent before the halt.
"People were already buying the stock before the news and
they were probably expecting a premium. But the offer was quite
disappointing because it was a fairly big discount to the last
traded price," said a local trader.
By the first 45 minutes of trading on Monday, Sin Heng
shares were down 15 percent at S$0.225 on volume of 31.5 million
shares, 1.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30
days.
Sin Heng shares were the second-highest traded stock by
volume in the Singapore market on Monday.
0950 (0150 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)