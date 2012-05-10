Shares of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST
Engineering) gained as much as 2.7 percent after the
company reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit.
"Our confidence in STE's earnings growth remains despite a
choppy global outlook, thanks to its impressive S$1.8 billion
orders year to date," brokerage CIMB said in a report and
retained its outperforming rating with a S$3.49 price target.
ST Engineering shares were up 2.4 percent at S$3.04 in a
broader market down 0.3 percent. The shares have risen
around 13 percent so far this year, outperforming the market.
"ST Engineering has a solid business model underpinned by
defence contracts, with earnings visibility continually provided
by its growing orderbook," Maybank Kim Eng Research said and
maintained its buy rating and a price target of S$3.60.
1145 (0345 GMT)
10:20 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Perennial China target
CIMB Research lowered its target price for Perennial China
Retail Trust to S$0.59 from S$0.65, citing lower rents
and slower-than-expected leasing activity.
Units of Perennial China, which owns shopping centres in
China, shed 2 percent to S$0.495, but have gained about 4
percent so far this year.
Perennial China reported that its distribution per unit for
the first quarter was 3.81 Singapore cents, but CIMB said the
trust's profits from its joint entities came in below
expectations due to weaker rental contributions.
The repositioning and leasing of Perennial China's shopping
malls in Shenyang, China, are likely to take effect in the
fourth quarter and the start of 2013, CIMB said and retained its
outperform rating on the stock.
1013 (0213 GMT)
10:03 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Neptune Orient at 4-mth low
after Q1 loss
Shares of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) fell as
much as 3 percent to a four-month low after the container
shipping firm reported a disappointing first-quarter net loss
and warned of a bleak outlook.
NOL, around two-thirds owned by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, reported January-March net loss of
$254 million, much wider than a loss of $10 million a year ago.
The poor results prompted Maybank Kim Eng to cut its target
price for NOL to S$0.85 from S$1.20, and keep its sell rating.
"The perfect storm of global economic uncertainties, mixed
with persistently high bunker costs and overcapacity concerns
have seemingly ended NOL's hope of a quick recovery," Kim Eng
said in a report.
"NOL has a combination that we find unappealing- highest
financial leverage, worse operating results and most expensive
share valuation," Barclays said in a report and retained its
underweight rating on NOL with a target price of S$1.06.
It said NOL trades at one times its price-to-book valuation,
for the first quarter versus 0.9 times for China Shipping
Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL), despite the latter's
stronger operating performance. It has an overweight rating on
CSCL.
NOL shares were down 2.2 percent at S$1.135, and are little
changed so far this year, underperforming the market.
0951 (0151 GMT)
08:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.2 pct
Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent early on
Thursday, signaling a lacklustre start for the Straits Times
Index as weak corporate earnings from heavyweights like
Singapore Airlines looked set to weigh.
Asian shares were also down as sentiment took a hit from
mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening
political chaos in Greece that put the country at risk of
insolvency and an exit from the euro.
0836 (0036 GMT)
