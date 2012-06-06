Singapore's main index rose by midday, led by gains in
commodity trader Olam International Ltd, on hopes that
policymakers will unveil fresh stimulus measures to counter the
global slowdown and as data showed the U.S. services sector
improved last month.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.05
percent to 2,740.67 points. Olam was the top gainer in the
index, rising 3.2 percent to S$1.60.
Morgan Stanley said that Olam's stock price correction,
which saw its shares plunge about 30 percent since the start of
May, was overdone.
"We remain overweight, as we find valuation attractive and
the food business solid," said Morgan Stanley in a report.
Although it cut its target price for Olam to S$2.50 from
S$3.40, saying its non-food businesses would be a drag on its
earnings this year, the broker said the outlook for 2013 will be
better, driven by growth in the food business.
However, gains in the STI may be limited as investors
remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's monthly
rate-setting meeting later on Wednesday.
"Investors are waiting for more details on whether there
will be another round of quantitative easing, and ahead of the
ECB meeting. The attention is still on Europe, and pending other
economic data from the U.S.," said Ng Kian Teck, lead ananlyst
at SIAS Research.
11:32 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Swiber soars on contract wins
Shares of Singapore's Swiber Holdings Ltd rose as
much as 9.7 percent on Wednesday to a three-week high after the
offshore services firm said it had been awarded projects worth a
total of $830 million in Asia and the Middle East.
By 0325 GMT, shares of Swiber were up 7.8 percent at S$0.555
with 8.6 million shares changing hands, about thrice the average
volume traded over the past five sessions.
Swiber's contract wins increase its order book to $1.8
billion, CIMB Research said in a report.
Swiber will fare better this time in the face of the euro
zone crisis and falling oil prices compared to the global
financial crisis in 2008, due to secure earnings visibility till
the end of 2013, CIMB said.
For Swiber's statement, click
11:00 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank starts Sheng Siong at
'buy'
Maybank Kim Eng has initiated coverage on Singapore grocery
chain operator Sheng Siong Group Ltd with a 'buy' and
a target price of S$0.52, citing strong earnings growth
prospects driven by higher population and disposable income.
Sheng Siong, which has nearly 30 outlets, started trading on
the Singapore Exchange in August 2011 after raising S$116
million through an initial public offering (IPO). It has risen
nearly a fifth from the IPO price.
At 0255 GMT, it was up 3.9 percent at S$0.400.
Sheng Siong's recurring net earnings are expected to grow at
a compounded average of 8.5 percent a year for 2012-2014, driven
partly by higher margins, Maybank said, adding the firm is
expected to be a recession-resilient business as it targets the
low-to-middle income group.
Maybank cited research firm Frost and Sullivan as saying
Singapore's grocery market sales are expected to grow by 4-5
percent in 2011-12 and slow down to 1.5-2.5 percent in 2014-15.
The local supermarket industry is worth S$4.3 billion ($3.34
billion).
Sheng Siong's grocery stores compete with larger players
including Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd's Cold
Storage chain.
Its chief executive officer Lim Hock Chee told Reuters the
company plans to have at least 50 outlets in Malaysia over the
longer term to tap the fast growing population and rising income
in the neighboring country.
($1 = 1.2864 Singapore dollars)
10:29 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Intraco jumps after tycoon buys
stake
Shares in Intraco Ltd jumped 22 percent to their
highest in more than 11 years after Singapore tycoon Oei Hong
Leong bought a large stake in the materials trading company.
By 0219 GMT, Intraco shares were up 19.8 percent at S$0.695,
their most expensive since November 2000. Over 7.3 million
shares had been traded by that time, compared with a full-day
average volume of 4.9 million over the last five sessions.
Oei bought 20.8 million Intraco shares through the open
market and via a married deal at around S$0.50 per share,
according to a stock exchange filing. Oei now holds a 21 percent
stake in Intraco.
"Retail investors believe Oei spotted an undervalued
company, that's why they are buying into the stock now," said a
local trader.
Intraco also said last week TH Investments Pte Ltd had
bought a 29.89 percent stake in Intraco from Hanwell Holdings
Ltd for about S$18.3 million. TH Investments is
controlled by crane company Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.
8:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 pct
Singapore index futures were up 0.3 percent,
signalling a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without
a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets.
