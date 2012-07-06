Singapore's main index fell for the first time in seven
sessions, in line with other Asian bourses, as investors
remained cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day.
At midday, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI)
fell 0.4 percent to 2,960.34 points. It had gained almost 6
percent in the previous seven sessions.
Equity markets shrugged off new stimulus steps taken by
three major central banks, failing to gain confidence, and the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 0.6 percent.
Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines was
the largest loser on the STI, falling 1.7 percent to S$1.15,
followed by telecommunications firm StarHub, which
lost 1.4 percent at S$3.46.
12:04 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CapitaLand, developers in China
rise
Shares of property developers with exposure to China such as
CapitaLand Ltd and Yanlord Land Group Ltd
rose, bucking the broader market trend, on expectations that
China's rate cut could boost their earnings.
By 0343 GMT, CapitaLand shares were up 2.1 percent at
S$2.96, with over 16 million shares changing hands, making it
the most actively traded stock by value. The benchmark Straits
Times Index was down 0.4 percent.
The People's Bank of China surprised markets with a cut in
benchmark official interest rates late on Thursday, the second
time it has cut rates in less than a month.
"Banks will have more flexibility in offering mortgages, so
this should help drive end-user demand. This also coincides with
the peak (sales) periods in October and September, so (property)
sales volumes should strengthen," said Wilson Liew, an analyst
at Maybank Kim Eng.
Yanlord Land Group, which develops residential projects in
China, rose 4.4 percent to S$1.31 and have gained 37 percent so
far this year. Smaller rival Ying Li International Real Estate
gained 4.6 percent to S$0.34.
Despite potentially slower growth for Singapore, Nomura said
it is bullish on the city-state's conglomerates and banks for
their strong financial positions, but remains bearish on
transport and gaming companies.
Singapore banks are benefitting from the withdrawal of
foreign competition in the region, Nomura said, adding that they
look attractive at price-to-book of 1-1.2 times, with strong
capital, resilient loan growth and improving margins.
Nomura expects Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group
and United Overseas Bank (UOB) to continue
outperforming in the second half, and has a 'buy' rating for
both with a target price of S$18.30 and S$22.60 respectively.
DBS shares were down 0.5 percent at S$13.94, but have surged
21 percent so far this year, while UOB was down 1.3 percent at
S$19.13, rising 25 percent since the start 2012.
"We believe Singapore conglomerates are well positioned to
ride through this period of consolidation given their strong
financial positions," Nomura said.
Its picks include property and rigbuilder Keppel Corp
, Fraser & Neave and Sembcorp Industries
, whose strong balance sheets will give it
opportunities to make acquisitions.
However, Nomura expects container shipping firm Neptune
Orient Lines (NOL) to report losses that are larger
than consensus estimates, and said it was too early to turn
positive on the shipping sector, with container earnings peaking
and drybulk rates remaining depressed.
It has a 'reduce' rating and a target price of S$1.20 for
NOL, which it said it was currently reviewing.
11:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank upgrades K-REIT to hold
Maybank Kim Eng upgraded K-REIT Asia, which owns
commercial buildings, to 'hold' from 'sell' and raised its
target price to S$0.99 from S$0.83, citing steps the trust took
to improve unitholders' returns.
By 0257 GMT, units of K-REIT were flat at S$1.075, and have
gained about 29.6 percent since the start of the year, compared
to the FT ST Real Estate Investment Trust's 18
percent rise.
Maybank said a move by K-REIT to convert a vehicle to
limited liability partnership from private limited company will
result in greater tax transparency and estimated annual tax
savings of S$2.2 million to S$5.2 million for 2012-2015, leading
to higher distributions to unitholders.
K-REIT also acquired additional 12.4 percent stake in Ocean
Properties, bringing its interest to 99.9 percent.
As a result, Maybank has raised its distribution per unit
estimates for K-REIT by 6-12 percent for 2012-2014.
10:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Aussino up after picking
financial advisor
Shares of bed linen maker Aussino Group Ltd rose
as much as 12 percent to a one-week high after it said it had
appointed Primepartners to be its financial advisor for a
proposed reverse takeover by a Myanmar-based group.
By 0232 GMT, Aussino shares were up 7.5 percent to S$0.144
and have surged 289 percent since the start of the year.
Aussino shares have fallen nearly 16 percent since it
emerged in late June that the reverse takeover may not go
through as the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino, Max
Strategic Investments, is linked to a Myanmar businessman on a
U.S. blacklist.
Aussino also said in a statement it was working towards
executing a definitive legally-binding sale and purchase
agreement before August 14.
9:55 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades Dyna-Mac to buy
OCBC Investment Research upgraded oil and gas services firm
Dyna-Mac Holding Ltd to buy from hold and raised its
target price to S$0.45 from S$0.34, citing an increase in
production capacity and growth in its non-module business.
By 0142 GMT, shares of Dyna-Mac were 1.3 percent higher at
S$0.405, but have fallen about 4.7 percent since the start of
the year, compared to the FT ST Oil and Gas Index's 21.9 percent
gain.
Dyna-Mac plans to buy 70 percent stake in Paliy Marine
Fabricator (Guangzhou) Ltd for S$3.8 million, which could
potentially increase Dyna-Mac's maximum output by 70 percent,
said OCBC.
"Dyna-Mac is confident of getting sufficient new orders to
fill the newly acquired yard, by leveraging on its good track
record and close working relationships with its global clients,"
said OCBC.
The brokerage said it expects Dyna-Mac to ramp up operations
at its new yard over the next 12 months.
It is also expanding other businesses, taking on other jobs
such as turrets and land-based modules, which will help it to
diversify its product offerings and lower risk, OCBC said.
