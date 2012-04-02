CIMB Research initiated coverage of Singapore's Super Group Ltd, which makes instant beverages, with an outperform rating and a target price of S$2.37.

Shares of Super were 1.1 percent higher at S$1.825 and have surged 39 percent so far this year.

"Super offers great exposure to the rapidly-growing middle classes in difficult to penetrate Southeast Asian markets like Myanmar, where it is the top seller of instant coffee," CIMB said in a report.

The company has also partnered key local players such as Petra in Indonesia and San Miguel in the Philippines to tap on their distribution networks, CIMB said.

The brokerage expects Super's return on equity to improve, helped by rapid growth in its ingredients segment.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore)

08:51 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures signal positive start

Singapore index futures rose 0.3 percent, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index, buoyed by stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive territory on Monday as risk appetite returned, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore)