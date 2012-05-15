OCBC Investment Research cut its target price for Swiber
Holdings to S$0.61 from S$0.75 and kept its hold
rating, citing the offshore services firm's high net debt.
Shares of Swiber were flat at S$0.56 and have gained 4.7
percent since the start of the year.
Swiber, which posted a 10.6 percent fall in first quarter
net profit to $8.6 million, had borrowings of $372.8 million and
a cash balance of $139.3 million as of the end of March.
OCBC estimates Swiber will face $373 million in financing
needs this year and noted the amount of current debt has been
rising in the last three quarters as more long-term debt turns
current.
"Along with the refinancing needs that may come up this
year, we think that the high net debt situation is a risk in the
current volatile market," OCBC said in a report.
Swiber's outstanding order book of about $1.2 billion is
expected to contribute to results over the next two years, it
said.
Swiber has secured contracts worth more than $500 million so
far this year and is likely to continue to win more work given
the positive industry outlook, OCBC said.
1214 (0413 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
12:05 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Vessel-builder STX OSV up,
preferred bidder eyed
Shares of offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd
extended their gain from the previous day on
expectation that its parent company will soon announce a
preferred bidder for a stake sale in the Singapore-listed firm.
STX OSV shares rose as much as 5.2 percent to S$1.63 on
Tuesday, the highest since May 3. The volume was 7.8 million
shares, 1.2 times the average full-day volume traded over the
past 30 days.
STX OSV stock outperformed the FT ST Mid Cap Index
which was down 0.6 percent.
"Its parent could reveal preferred bidder this week,
sustaining situational interest in the counter," DBS Vickers
said, maintaining its buy rating and S$2.00 price target
A STX OSV spokeswoman said the company was unable to comment
on market speculation about a preferred bidder.
South Korea's STX Corp has put its 50.75 percent
stake in STX OSV, valued at about $800 million, on the block and
hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to
find a buyer.
Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is
among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in STX OSV, a
source familiar with the matter said last month.
DMG & Partners Securities said STX OSV's first-quarter
earnings were in line with forecast. It maintained its buy
rating and S$2.00 price target on the stock.
1121 (0321 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC ups SATS target price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on aircraft
ground handling and food services firm SATS Ltd to
S$2.55 from S$2.43 and maintained a hold rating, citing its
stable growth and high dividend payout ratio.
SATS posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$50.1 million
for the fiscal year ended March 2012, 1.2 percent lower than a
year ago but its highest for the year. Full-year 2012 profit
fell 10.7 percent from a year ago to S$170.9 million.
However, full-year revenue from the company's gateway
services and in-flight catering segments saw year-on-year growth
of 9 percent and 13 percent respectively, OCBC said.
SATS management proposed a final and special dividend of
S$0.06 and S$0.15 per share respectively, equal to a full-year
dividend payout of 169 percent of net profit, the broker said.
SATS shares were up 0.8 percent at S$2.63 and have gained
22.3 percent so far this year, outperforming the broader market
.
1016 (0216 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:24 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Midas falls on poor Q1, target
price cuts
Shares of Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium
components to trains in China, fell as much as 6 percent to a
three and a half year low after it reported worse-than-expected
quarterly earnings, prompting brokers to cut target prices on
the stock.
Midas shares were 4.7 percent lower at S$0.305 with 1.1
million shares changing hands. The stock has fallen about 7.6
percent since the start of the year.
Midas posted a 74.7 percent plunge in first quarter net
profit to 15.3 million yuan ($2.4 million), compared to 60.4
million yuan a year ago, hit by lower contributions from its
aluminium alloy business and under what DMG & Partners and OCBC
Investment Research had expected.
DMG cut its target price for Midas to S$0.29 from S$0.37,
and lowered its earnings estimates for 2012-2013 by about 50
percent, maintaining its neutral rating.
The broker said Midas' revenue was also disappointing, due
to slower delivery of orders.
"China's Ministry of Railways has yet to re-ignite contract
tenders for high-speed rail train cars, despite repeated
reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to the sector," said
OCBC in a report.
The broker cut its target price for Midas to S$0.33 from
S$0.375, and kept its hold rating.
1003 (0203 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades China Minzhong
CIMB Research downgraded China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd
to neutral from outperform and cut its target price to
S$0.81 from S$1.68, citing lower than expected quarterly
earnings.
Shares of China Minzhong were 2.7 percent lower at S$0.725,
and have fallen 11 percent since the start of the year.
China Minzhong said its third quarter net profit fell 7.8
percent to 240.8 million yuan ($38.1 million) from a year ago,
hit by higher operating expenses and raw material costs.
The company's margins were also dragged down by higher
non-cash charges from its new processing facility and rising
labour and fertiliser costs, CIMB said.
The broker lowered its earnings estimates for China Minzhong
due to the company's plans for minimal farmland expansion.
"We suspect that slowing export demand could be behind the
lower earnings growth, in addition to the delayed winter," said
CIMB in a report.
0931 (0131 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
8:40 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down
Singapore index futures were 0.2 percent lower,
signalling a negative start for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier
assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling
fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threats to progress
made so far to solve Europe's debt crisis.
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian krones)