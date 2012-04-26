DBS Vickers expects Singapore's technology sector to be more
muted in the first quarter than initially expected as economic
uncertainties loom and margins are weak but that Hi-P
International Ltd and Amtek Engineering Ltd
may turn around.
The sector's core profit in the first quarter is forecast to
fall 16 percent from the previous quarter, below the initial
expectation for a small rebound, DBS said.
But growth in the 2012 fiscal year remains intact given the
continuous recovery in sales and margins going into the second
quarter, it said.
"Tech stocks could be lackluster near term but keep watch on
Hi-P and Amtek for potential turnaround," it said.
Hi-P shares were up 0.6 percent at S$0.915 and have gained
more than 50 percent so far this year. Amtek was 0.7 percent
higher at S$0.695 and has risen 17 percent since the start of
the year.
11:27 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS may post 5 pct fall in Q1
profit-poll
DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, is
expected to report a 5 percent drop in first quarter net profit
before the market opens on Friday, hurt by lower interest
margins and a decline in fee income.
DBS will kick off the earnings reporting of Singapore's
banks, including Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI and United
Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI.
DBS will report net earnings of S$764 million ($614 million)
for the three months ended in March, according to the average
estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters. That would be lower
than its earnings of S$807 million a year earlier.
DBS shares fell as much as 7 percent earlier this month
after it said it would buy Bank Danamon BDMN.JK in a deal that
valued the Indonesian bank at $7.2 billion, or 52 percent above
the last traded price.
DBS shares were down 0.4 percent at S$13.65 on Thursday -
3.7 percent lower than before the Danamon deal was announced.
But the shares have gained about 18 percent since the start of
the year.
For a related interview with DBS, click
10:37 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Sheng Siong to neutral
CIMB Research downgraded supermarket chain operator Sheng
Siong Group Ltd to neutral from outperform and cut its
target price to S$0.49 from S$0.51, citing intense competition
that could further hurt its profits.
Sheng Siong's shares were down 1 percent at S$0.48, but have
gained 9 percent so far this year, underperforming the FT ST
Small Caps Index's 16 percent rise.
Sheng Siong reported a 74 percent rise in quarterly net
profit to S$16.8 million, but CIMB said its core earnings per
share was below its expectations, due to lower-than-expected
gross margins.
CIMB cut its 2012-2014 earnings per share estimates for
Sheng Siong by 3-8 percent and said the company's cost savings
from bulk handling and higher-margin fresh foods were eroded by
higher promotions and discounts.
Out of 5 analysts tracking Sheng Siong, 2 have a buy rating
while 3 have a hold recommendation.
For related statement, click link.reuters.com/wuf87s
10:00 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank downgrades SIA to hold
Maybank Kim Eng cut its rating on Singapore Airlines Ltd
(SIA) to hold from buy and expects the airline to
report a weak quarterly results due to rising fuel prices.
The brokerage reduced SIA's target price to S$11.05 from
S$14.40. The airline's shares were 0.3 percent lower at S$10.67,
and have gained 5 percent so far this year versus a 12 percent
rise in the main market.
SIA reports January-March results on May 9. Out of 23
analysts tracking SIA, only 6 have a buy rating, 13 have a hold
and 4 have a sell recommendation.
"Concerns over jet fuel prices, together with lingering
uncertainties in the global economy, in particular Europe, pose
strong headwinds to SIA and the aviation sector as a whole," Kim
Eng said in a report.
It said although SIA's passenger yields seem to be
steadying, falling cargo yields could hurt its profitability.
08:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.1 percent
Singapore index futures inched up 0.1 percent,
indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index
.
Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum
as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its
very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew
over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results.
To read a related story, click
