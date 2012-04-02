Credit Suisse prefers Thailand over Indonesia and the Philippines although it finds valuations stretched for all the three markets, the broker said in its Asia Equity Strategy report.

It said Thailand combines a supportive policy backdrop with upgrades to 2012 estimated consensus earnings per share. It highlighted LPN Development Pcl, a leading condominium developer, as its top pick in its model portfolio.

Using price-to-book versus return on equity (ROE) relative to global emerging market (GEM), Indonesia now trades at a 39 percent premium, down from a high of 68 percent in August 2011, to GEM versus a 37 percent premium for the Philippines and a 34 percent premium for Thailand, Credit Suisse said.

"While we still consider Indonesia to be amongst the best structural ROE stories in GEM, near term, we continue to underweight Indonesia given both inflation concerns and the recent downtrend in 2012 estimated consensus EPS."

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up on dividend, expansion plans

Shares in Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, climbed 1.1 percent in light volume after it announced a dividend of 7 baht ($0.23) per share for the second half of 2011.

Several brokers advised investors to buy the stock, citing its expansion plans.

Trinity Securities Pcl said the company's recent proposed investment in paper and petrochemical businesses for a combined 1 billion baht ($32.4 million) was in line with its long-term plans to boost revenue.

Siam Cement rose to 359 baht, with 391,100 shares traded, 0.18 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Krungthai Card jumps after acquisition report

Shares in Krungthai Card Pcl gained as much as 5.1 percent in heavy volume after Kao Hoon newspaper quoted a commercial bank source as saying Bank of Ayudhya Pcl was interested in acquiring shares in the country's biggest credit card issuer.

At 0337 GMT, Krungthai Card shares were up 3.06 percent at 20.20 baht. They topped the list of actively traded shares by turnover on the main Thai market, with around 11 million shares traded, 1.2 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

Bank of Ayudhya Pcl shares gained nearly 1 percent to 27.25 baht.