Thailand's stock market is set to post net foreign
outflows in May, its first since November, as the European debt
crisis unnerved investors.
Foreign investors were net sellers of $505 million worth of
Thai stocks in May until Tuesday, after being net buyers over
the past five months (December-April 2012) for a combined $3.1
billion, data from Thomson Reuters shows.
Fund flows were mixed in other Southeast Asian bourses.
Indonesia posted $702 million in net foreign outflows so
far in the month to Tuesday after taking in a total of $1.1
billion for two straight months to April, data shows. The net
outflows in Indonesia in May were the biggest since August.
Net foreign outflows of Philippine stocks totalled
$243 million for May until Tuesday after net inflows of $107
million in April.
Vietnamese stocks eked out $0.14 million in inflows
in the same period after April's $35 million in outflows.
1545 (0845 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
12:55 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: PTT Global Chemical falls on
cost concerns
PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK fell as much as 3 percent
on concerns about the possible impact of higher feedstock costs
on the earnings of the country's biggest listed petrochemical
firm.
PTT Global shares were down 2.6 percent at 56.25 baht
($1.77) at the midsession break of 0530 GMT, having hit 56 baht
at one point. They have dropped 16 percent in May until Tuesday,
underperforming the broader market's .SETI loss of 6.09 percent.
The majority of PTTGC's earnings are derived from gas-based
olefin production, with feedstock supplied by parent company PTT
Pcl PTT.BK. Uncertainties related to PTTGC's gas-based feedstock
agreement with its parent PTT have worried investors.
"While there are currently no negotiations to adjust the
net-back price agreement, it is said to be constantly under
review ... Against our base-case earnings impact of a potential
change in gas price, we believe the stock has been oversold,"
broker Kasikorn Securities said.
Kasikorn rates the stock at outperform, with a target price
of 86 baht.
1240 (0540 GMT)
($1 = 31.74 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)