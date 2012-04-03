Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl rose nearly 7 percent to 7 baht, the highest since Oct. 7, following its plan to acquire the eastern industrial estate of Pluakdaeng Industrial Park Co., Ltd.

Broker DBS Vickers Securities said the acquisition of the industrial land in the eastern part of the country would help the company further expanded its land sales amid rising demand for land in the area with lower risk of flooding.

Rojana's industrial estate in the central province of Ayutthaya was hit by severe flooding late last year.

For the company statement, click

1053 (0353 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)