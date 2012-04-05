Shares in coal mining firms fell, with the biggest Banpu Pcl
falling as much as 1.7 percent to 594 baht, the lowest
since Feb. 1, following Indonesia's plans to impose export taxes
on coal and base metals.
Lanna Resources Pcl dropped 1.8 percent to 27.75
baht.
Broker Finansia Syrus Securities said the news weighed on
sentiment in the coal miners, including Banpu which owns 65
percent of Indonesian coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah
.
The broader market fell 0.69 percent to 1,190.15,
amid weakness elsewhere in Asia due to concerns about euro zone
debt problems.
1221 (0521 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)