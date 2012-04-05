Shares in the country's biggest polyester producer Indorama
Ventures Pcl climbed 1.37 percent to 37 baht at one
point after its acquisitions of U.S. businesses, the move which
analysts said would boost its future revenue.
Broker Kiatnakin Securities advised investors to buy the
stock, citing the acquisitions which would contribute revenue to
the company from the second quarter.
1246 (0546 GMT)
1234: STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Coal mining stocks down on ta x
concerns
Shares in coal mining firms fell, with the biggest Banpu Pcl
falling as much as 1.7 percent to 594 baht, the lowest
since Feb. 1, following Indonesia's plans to impose export taxes
on coal and base metals.
Lanna Resources Pcl dropped 1.8 percent to 27.75
baht.
Broker Finansia Syrus Securities said the news weighed on
sentiment in the coal miners, including Banpu which owns 65
percent of Indonesian coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah
.
The broader market fell 0.69 percent to 1,190.15,
amid weakness elsewhere in Asia due to concerns about euro zone
debt problems.
1221 (0521 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)