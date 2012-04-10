Shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl fell as much as 4.2 percent to a three-week low of 86.25 baht, partly due to profit-taking after recently rallying to an all-time high.

Tisco Securities rated the stock a 'hold', with a fair value of 96 baht. However, the stock was fully valued, with a limited potential upside to the target price, the broker said.

The broker forecast operating earnings to rise 18 percent in 2012 and 19 percent in 2013, partly due to the recent acquisition of hospital businesses.

Bangkok Dusit shares were down 3.06 percent at 87.25 baht ($2.81). The stock on March 23 hit an all-time intraday high of 93.50 baht.

The broader Thai market was trading down 1.34 percent by 0906 GMT as short term traders cashed in on recent gains in a holiday-shortened week, traders said.

1606 (0906 GMT)

12:48 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thai banks fall but Citi upbeat on earnings

shares in Thai banks fell 2 percent to a three-week low as investors took profits in a holiday shortened trading week, though they were supported after Citigroup said banks would post strong earnings in the first quarter on growth in loans and lower taxes.

Citi echoed other brokerages that have predicted companies such as Bangkok Bank Pcl, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl will deliver solid results when they report later this month as the country's economy picks up.

Citi said their had been increased appetite for auto loans and loans related to capex, although demand for loans to help rebuilding after last year's floods had been weaker than expected.

The brokerage also said banks had been helped by lower taxes and as they reduced write-offs on bad loans.

Despite Tuesday's drop, Thai banking shares are 17.5 percent higher so far this year, outpacing a 13.7 percent gain in the broader market.

Markets in Thailand will be closed for public holidays on April 13 and 16. ($1 = 31.0150 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)