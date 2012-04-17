Shares in steelmaker Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl
jumped 6.7 percent to its highest in three weeks at 0.80 baht as
it restarted its blast furnace in Teesside, Britain, after
delays since December.
Brokers expected the British plant to be profitable from the
fourth quarter when it was fully operational.
Broker Trinity Securities rated the stock hold, with a
target price of 0.75 baht, on expectations that high staff costs
at the British plant would weigh on the company's first-half
earnings when the plant was running at low capacity.
Sahaviriya's shares were up 5.3 percent at 0.79 baht and
have gained 11.3 percent so far this year.
