Shares in the country's fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank Pcl
surged nearly 5 percent to a seven-day high after it
reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Wednesday.
Several brokers upgraded earnings forecasts and target
prices of Kasikornbank.
CIMB Securities raise its target prie to 180 baht from 161
baht and increased its 2012-2014 net profit forecast, the broker
said in a note on Thursday.
At 0430 GMT, Kasikornbank jumped nearly 5 percent to 158.50
baht, the highest in five days. The main Thai index was
0.7 percent higher.
DBS Vickers Securities gave the shares a "buy" rating with
target price at 167 baht.
"We are likely to upgrade our full-year projection for the
company's 2012 net profit and maintain Kasikornbank as our top
pick within the banking sector, since it has the highest net
interest margin and fee income continues to grow strongly," the
broker said in a research note.
Citigroup has raised its target price of Siam Commercial
Bank (SCB) to 164 baht from 144 and revised up its
2012-2014 earnings forecasts by 6-8 percent after Thailand's
third-largest lender reported a record quarterly profit.
"Better loan growth and stronger net interest margin are key
earnings upgrade," Citi said in a research note on Wednesday.
At 0345 GMT, SCB shares shot up 3.2 percent to 145 baht,
outperforming the benchmark index's rise of 0.12
percent.
SCB reported a net profit of 10.3 billion baht ($333
million), with its core earnings up 29 percent from a year
earlier.
Citi said it maintained SCB, Kasikornbank Pcl and
Bank of Ayudhya as "top buys" for the Thai banks.
Kasikornbank stock jumped 3.64 percent to 156.50 baht.
Thailand's fourth-largest lender reported better-than-expected
47 percent rise in first quarter earnings.
