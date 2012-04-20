Shares in auto parts maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl rose 3.6 percent to a three-week high on expectations the company would benefit from a recovery in the domestic auto sector, which was severely hit by flooding late last year.

At 0815 GMT, Somboon was up 3.6 percent at 29 baht after jumping as high as 29.25 baht, its highest since late March.

DBS Vickers Securities said in a note it expected Somboon Advance's net profit to double in 2012 as domestic auto output is projected to rise 37 percent this year.

"SAT will be one of interesting growth stocks because earnings growth momentum is expected to be strong in the next 1-2 years," the broker said.

The company said last month it expected to return to a net profit in the first quarter of 2012 due to strong demand for auto parts as the industry recovers.

1525 (0825 GMT) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong in Bangkok;khettiya.jittapong@thomsonreuters.com)

*************************************************************

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Macquarie downgrades CP All to underperform Macquarie Securities has cut its recommendation of CP ALL Pcl to underperform from neutral, but raised its target price of the stock to 56 baht from 54 baht previously.

The broker also revised down the company's 2012-2014 earnings forecasts by 3 to 5 percent to reflect a shortfall in store openings late last year.

"With the 28 percent year-to-date share price rally, we now view CPALL shares as overpriced. Even with its excellent operations and favorable consumer value stores (CVS) environment, the company is the most expensive staple retailing company in our global coverage," the broker said in a research note.

Macquarie said the company's premium valuation compared to its global peers was not justified.

At the midday break, shares in CP All rose 1.48 percent to 68.75 baht after hitting a record high of 69.25 baht earlier.

1405 (0705 GMT)

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Sinsiri.Tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

****************************************************************

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart Securities recommends sell for Tisco

Thanachart Securities gave Thailand's Tisco Financial Group Pcl, a "sell" rating with a target price of 32 baht, seeing downside in the company's spread.

"The high FIDF fee will be offset by lower deposit costs, therefore we still see a downside to the spread and net interest margin for Tisco Financial," the broker said in a research note.

"We have not seen any upside to the projected profit and target price, while shares' value is uninteresting and return on equity had surpassed its highest," the broker added.

On Thursday, the company said in a statement that it expects second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in economy boosts domestic consumption. .

At 0436 GMT, Tisco Financial Group was up 1.21 percent to 41.75 baht.

1150 (0450 GMT)

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Sinsiri.Tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

****************************************************************

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses outperforms on strong pre-sales

Shares in the residential property developer, Quality Houses Pcl rose 1.12 percent to 1.80 baht, while the main index was up 0.32 percent.

Several brokers expected the company's first quarter earnings to recover on strong pre-sales performance.

Krungsri Securities rated the shares a "speculative buy" with target price at 1.95 baht.

"Although Quality Houses was one of the operators that was hit the hardest by the floods last year, first quarter's pre-sales and better earnings are providing a positive outlook for the rest of the year," the broker said in a research note.

It projected the company to a 237 million baht ($7.68 million) first quarter net profit, as new projects and strong demand for residential assets should boost the company's pre-sales.

1102 (0402 GMT)

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Sinsiri.Tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 30.88 Baht) (Editing by Martin Petty)