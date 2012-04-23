Maybank Kim Eng Securities gave a hold rating for Bank of
Ayudhya, with target price at 26 baht, after it
reported a slightly better-than-expected first quarter net
profit.
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General
Electric, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly net
profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from auto hire
purchase and lower provisions.
"We are positive on the earnings growth outlook, but current
share price looks fully valued," the broker said in a research
note.
Maybank Kim Eng forecast a 16 percent growth for normal
profit, with 13.5 percent loan growth for 2012, on hopes that
solid loan demand earlier this year would continue to gain
momentum and help beat the bank's target later on this year.
At 0755 GMT, shares in Bank of Ayudhya were up 0.95 percent
to 26.50 baht, while the main index was down 0.13
percent.
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Charoen Pokphand Foods hits y ear high
Shares in the country's top agribusiness company, Charoen
Pokphand Foods, rose 1.32 percent to a year high of
38.50 baht, after hitting 38.75 baht in early trade.
Several brokers expected the company to deliver a record
first quarter earnings numbers thanks to its insurance business
divestments' shares sales and valuation of new assets.
KTB securities rated the shares a strong buy with target
price at 50 baht, while expecting a first quarter net profit of
5.95 billion baht ($192.37 million), 71 percent higher from
previous year.
The broker cited strong performances from its overseas
subsidiaries and associates, including its chinese-operated
Charoen Pokphand Group (CPP), and insurance business divestment
as key drivers in the company's first quarter performance,
despite a lag in its main business due to low season and weaker
meat prices in the market.
"We maintained a long-term positive outlook for Charoen
Pokphand Foods, with its five-year sales target expected to
double from present due to the company's continuous strong
performance.
"In the short-term, Charoen Pokphand Foods still has
positive catalyst to support its performances in the second and
third quarters as its overseas subsidiaries and associates
continue to grow strongly each year," KTB said in a research
note.
1207 (0507 GMT)
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi downgrades Bangkok Bank to neutral
Citigroup on Monday downgraded its rating on Bangkok Bank
Pcl to "neutral" from "buy", saying the country's top
lender had weak net interest margins and that its insurance
product sales following last year's floods had lagged its peers.
The broker took the step despite Bangkok Bank reporting a 25
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday on strong
loan growth, adding that the stock had limited potential for
further rises.
Citi raised its target share price to 200 baht from 198 baht
and maintained a positive outlook on the company, however.
"Bangkok Bank remains well-positioned to benefit from a capex
cycle and post-flood reinvestment with its strong presence in
corporate and SMEs," Citi analysts wrote in a note.
At 0412 GMT, Bangkok Bank shares were down 1.04 percent at
191 baht, after marking 193 baht in early trade.