Shares of entertainment firm RS Pcl climbed to their
highest in eight months on expectations its satellite ventures
would generate a profit this year.
Broker Kiatnakin Securities said it expected a turnaround at
the satellite business group, with an estimated 2012 profit of
50-60 million baht ($1.61-$1.94 million) after a net loss of 60
million baht ($1.94 million) in 2011.
RS shares surged almost 12 percent to 4 baht, with around 23
million shares traded, 2.4 times its average full-day volume
traded over the last 30 sessions.
Kiatnakin rated the stock buy, with target price of 4.30
baht.
1104 (0404 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.97 baht)