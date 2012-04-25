Krungsri Securities raised its combined 2012 net profit
forecast of nine Thai banks by 3 percent to 144.7 billion baht
($4.67 billion), mainly reflecting good loan growth, higher fee
income and lower loan-loss provisions due to strong asset
quality.
The broker maintained an overweight rating on the banking
sector.
On Wednesday, the bank subindex edged down 0.04
percent. It has gained 21.2 percent this year.
"Our nine covered bank stocks posted record performances in
the first quarter of 2012 thanks to their strong fundamentals.
We maintain an overweight rating on the sector to reflect a
positive earnings growth outlook this year and strong balance
sheets," Krungsri said.
Despite the strong fundamentals, share prices would be
volatile due in part to concerns about Europe's sovereign debt
crisis and higher cost of Thai deposit protection that would
depress 2012 earnings forecasts, it said.
The broker advised investors to wait till they could buy
banking shares on weakness, as these were now trading at
demanding valuations, with price to book value at a nine-year
high of 1.7 times.
Bangkok Bank Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl and
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl were the broker's top picks.
1609 (0909 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
(viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
15:30 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Foreign selling weighs on Thai
shares
Foreign investors offloaded Thai stocks on Wednesday amid
caution elsewhere in the region ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision.
Foreign selling of Thai stocks was around 600 million baht
($19.37 million) in the morning session, brokers said.
"There's a little bit of caution on external factors and the
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The market upside was limited due
to broad-based selling in big caps," said broker Phillip
Securities strategist Teerada Charnyingyong.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth $36 million on
Tuesday after four sessions with a combined net purchase of $142
million.
Indonesia .JKSE reported $40 milion in foreign outflows on
Tuesday and the Philippines .PSI posted $4.45 million in
outflows, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The benchmark SET index .SET was trading up 0.24 percent at
1,202.54, after small losses earlier of 0.3 percent.
The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to
keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when
it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. Markets
will also be looking for the probability of a third round of
quantitative easing.
1520 (0820 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
14:43 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KGI downgrades L.P.N. Development
to neutral
KGI Securities downgraded the leading condominium developer,
LPN Development LPN.BK, from outperform to a neutral rating, but
maintained its target price at 15.50 baht.
The broker said that despite the LPN being one of the
developers least affected by devastating floods last year, the
crisis had delayed construction on many LPN projects, which were
scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.
"We see no new catalysts to provide any significant upside
to this year's earnings as most of its projects would take about
10 months to be completed," KGI said in its research note.
The broker also noted that the current share price is 10
percent above its target price, having risen 22 percent over the
past two months. It recommended a switch to rival Sansiri Pcl
SIRI.BK due to its cheaper valuation.
LPN Development shares were down 2.33 percent to 16.90 baht
during midsession, while Sansiri remained unchanged at 2.10
baht, after climbing 1 percent in early trading.
1403 (0703 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
12:47 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up after fall on Q1
earnings expectation
Shares in Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK, the country's biggest
industrial conglomerate, edged up 0.3 percent having fallen
almost 1 percent at one point on expectations of lower
first-quarter earnings due in part to weak petrochemicals
margins.
Broker KT Seamico Securities said it expected global
economic recovery and improving demand for commodities to help
lift product prices from the second half of this year.
It advised investors to buy the stock on weakness, citing an
average consensus target price of 401 baht ($12.95) per share.
Siam Cement shares were up 0.3 percent at 336 baht, with
948,800 shares traded, 0.48 times its average full-day volume
traded over the last 30 sessions.
1240 (0540 GMT)
12:01 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi cuts Thai Bangkok Life
Assurance target price
Citigroup cut its target price on Bangkok Life Assurance
(BLA.BK), Thailand's second-largest insurance firm by market
value, to 44 baht ($1.42) from 46.50 baht but maintained its
neutral rating.
Bangkok Life shares were up 1.1 percent at 46.75 baht,
having gained 1.1 percent so far this year.
The insurer told analysts about a new risk-based capital
adopted in September last year, resulting in higher capital
charges and lower-than-expected Embedded Value (EV) and Value of
New Business (VNB) calculations for 2011, the broker said.
"Since we expect the asset-liability gap to remain open, we
factor in a higher capital charge for 2012-14 estimate, lowering
our EV by 7-8 percent. This results in a lower target price," it
said.
1149 (0449 GMT)
11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-RS surges on satellite business
Shares of entertainment firm RS Pcl RS.BK climbed to their
highest in eight months on expectations its satellite ventures
would generate a profit this year.
Broker Kiatnakin Securities said it expected a turnaround at
the satellite business group, with an estimated 2012 profit of
50-60 million baht ($1.61-$1.94 million) after a net loss of 60
million baht ($1.94 million) in 2011.
RS shares surged almost 12 percent to 4 baht, with around 23
million shares traded, 2.4 times its average full-day volume
traded over the last 30 sessions.
Kiatnakin rated the stock buy, with target price of 4.30
baht.
1104 (0404 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.97 baht)
(Editing by Martin Petty)