Shares of Toyo-Thai Corporation Pcl hit their highest in more than a week after the contractor secured two construction projects worth a combined 5.1 billion baht ($164.81 million), bolstering its earnings outlook.

Toyo-Thai shares were up 2.1 percent at 14.9 baht, with around 1.27 million shares traded, 0.68 times their average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions. The stock has gained 25 percent so far this year.

Broker Tisco Securities rated the stock a speculative buy, citing the company's good earnings outlook. It set the stock's target price at 17 baht, a potential upside of 14 percent.

