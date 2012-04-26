Shares of Toyo-Thai Corporation Pcl hit their
highest in more than a week after the contractor secured two
construction projects worth a combined 5.1 billion baht ($164.81
million), bolstering its earnings outlook.
For the company statement, click
Toyo-Thai shares were up 2.1 percent at 14.9 baht, with
around 1.27 million shares traded, 0.68 times their average
full-day volume over the last 30 sessions. The stock has gained
25 percent so far this year.
Broker Tisco Securities rated the stock a speculative buy,
citing the company's good earnings outlook. It set the stock's
target price at 17 baht, a potential upside of 14 percent.
1108 (0408 GMT)
($1=30.945 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)