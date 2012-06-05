BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
Shares in Thailand's third-largest private power producer Glow Energy Pcl fell more than one percent, extending their losses for a second session, amid concerns about a delay of its power plant project and an impact on earnings.
Glow shares were trading down 1.6 percent at 62 baht ($1.94) by 0439 GMT, underperforming the energy subindex and the broader market, which fell 0.1 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.
Glow suffered a 4.6 percent decline on Friday, the biggest daily loss in more than three weeks.
Broker Kasikorn Securities said it rated the stock 'underperform,' with target price of 45 baht.
"GLOW's Gheco-One IPP project is set to be delayed further from the previously-guided end-of-May start date. We expect a delay of at least one month with a -3 percent net impact to our 2012 estimated profits forecast," the broker said in a report.


($1 = 31.9 baht)
