Shares in sugar miller Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl
rose as much as three percent on expectations of strong
second-quarter earnings boosted by exports.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Khon Kaen shares were
up 0.8 percent at 12.9 baht, having hit 13.2 baht, outperforming
the broader stock market which fell 0.7 percent amid
weakness elsewhere in Asia.
Broker Phillip Securities expected the company to post a net
profit of 800 million baht for February-April quarter, up 45
percent from a year earlier. It rated the stock 'buy,' with a
target price of 15.8 baht.
"We expect the second quarter results to be the highest of
the year for KSL on the back of sales volume growth. Current
sugar price slump is unlikely to affect KSL's fiscal year 2012
operating performance thanks to its forward sales contracts,"
the broker said in a report.
1243 (0543 GMT)
10:49 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: KGI raises EGCO target price
Broker KGI Securities raised its target price on utility
firm Electricity Generating Pcl EGCO.BK to 129 baht from 120
baht, reflecting the acquisition of a new power producing
contract.
KGI maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.
Shares of Thailand's second-largest private power producer
were up 1.4 percent at 106 baht, outperforming the broader
market .SETI which fell 0.9 percent.
"EGCO has been granted a new Independent Power Producer
(IPP) contract of 900MW, which reinforces our positive view of
the company," the broker said in a research report.
"In addition, we see a number of potential catalysts
including a new round of 4,500MW IPP bidding ... and new
overseas acquisition," it said.
