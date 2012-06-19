Shares in TMB Bank Pcl edged lower, underperforming
other banking shares and the broader stock market, after Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl denied a news report that it was
negotiating for a possible merger with TMB.
TMB Bank shares were down 0.6 percent at 1.55 baht, with
about 173 million shares traded, 1.88 times the average volume
over the last 30 sessions.
The bank subindex was up 1.1 percent and the main
SET index was up 0.5 percent. Shares in Siam Commercial
Bank gained 0.7 percent to 142.5 baht.
The finance ministry was seeking to sell its 26 percent
stake in TMB to Siam Commercial Bank, likely in a share swap
deal, Kao-hoon newspaper quoted a ministry source as saying.
For the statement, click
1152 (0452 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:46 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: DBS cuts Banpu target price to
600 baht
DBS Vickers Securities cut its target price on shares of
Thailand's biggest coal miner Banpu Pcl BANP.BK to 600 baht from
700 baht, reflecting the impact of weak coal prices on the
company's 2012 earnings.
The broker kept its 'buy' rating on the stock.
Banpu shares fell 0.4 percent to 462 baht in morning trade.
The stock had fallen about 23 percent so far in the April-June
quarter along with the weakness in coal prices.
About 15 percent of the company's coal sales volume was not
covered by fixed price contract and price hedging, the broker
said in a report.
"Overall, the impact on Banpu's 2012 earnings will be
limited ... We expect demand to recover in a hot season because
China will need coal for power production," it said.
1032 (0332 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.47 baht)