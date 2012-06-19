KGI Securities cut its target price on shares of Indorama
Ventures Pcl, the country's biggest polyester producer,
to 43.5 baht from 50 baht, following an earnings downgrade along
with weaker margins.
The broker maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.
At the mid-session break of 0530 GMT, Indorama shares were
down 0.9 percent at 29.25 baht. The stock has fallen 31 percent
since it touched an intraday high of 42.5 baht in mid-February
due to concerns about the impact of global slowdown on
petrochemical demand.
The broader stock market edged down 0.01 percent.
"Due to the prolonged weak margins in polyester chain and
probable stock loss in the second quarter, we cut our 2012
earnings forecast for IVL to 15.6 billion baht from 17.5 billion
baht," the broker said in a report.
"Nevertheless, we believe the recent drop in IVL's share
price offers a buying opportunity for medium-term investors, as
we expect the current drop in demand to be just temporary,
especially for IVL's products," it said.
11:56 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: TMB Bank falls after Siam denies
talks
Shares in TMB Bank Pcl TMB.BK edged lower, underperforming
other banking shares and the broader stock market, after Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl SCB.BK denied a news report that it was
negotiating for a possible merger with TMB.
TMB Bank shares were down 0.6 percent at 1.55 baht, with
about 173 million shares traded, 1.88 times the average volume
over the last 30 sessions.
The bank subindex .SETB was up 1.1 percent and the main SET
index .SETI was up 0.5 percent. Shares in Siam Commercial Bank
gained 0.7 percent to 142.5 baht.
The finance ministry was seeking to sell its 26 percent
stake in TMB to Siam Commercial Bank, likely in a share swap
deal, Kao-hoon newspaper quoted a ministry source as saying.
10:46 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: DBS cuts Banpu target price to
600 baht
DBS Vickers Securities cut its target price on shares of
Thailand's biggest coal miner Banpu Pcl BANP.BK to 600 baht from
700 baht, reflecting the impact of weak coal prices on the
company's 2012 earnings.
The broker kept its 'buy' rating on the stock.
Banpu shares fell 0.4 percent to 462 baht in morning trade.
The stock had fallen about 23 percent so far in the April-June
quarter along with the weakness in coal prices.
About 15 percent of the company's coal sales volume was not
covered by fixed price contract and price hedging, the broker
said in a report.
"Overall, the impact on Banpu's 2012 earnings will be
limited ... We expect demand to recover in a hot season because
China will need coal for power production," it said.
