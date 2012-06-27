Shares in Thaicom Pcl surged 3.7 percent to 14
baht, after it was awarded a licence to launch a new
communications satellite by the National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission.
Kiatnakin Securities said the news should help boost the
company's shares. The broker kept its 'buy' rating and target
price of 18.10 baht on Thaicom shares.
"The license to operate the Thaicom 7 satellite will help
complete the company's MOU with Hong Kong's Asia Satellite
Telecommunication and secure their slot at the 120 degrees east
orbital location," Kiatnakin said in a research note.
"The Thaicom 7 satellite should benefit from cost saving,
since providing service on the licence will reduce its fees to
5.75 percent from 20.5 percent currently," the broker added.
12:57 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Banks up after cabinet delays
cut in deposit protection limit
Banking shares climbed 2 percent to one-week high after the
cabinet's decision to postpone a plan to reduce the amount of
deposit protection helped ease concerns of rising competition in
fundraising and pressure on profit margins.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, the bank subindex .SETB
was up 2 percent, led by a 2.8 percent gain to 145 baht ($4.56)
by Siam Commercial Bank Pcl SCB.BK and a 2.6 percent rise to
29.25 baht by Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK.
Maybank Kim Eng Securities said the move was positive for
liquidity of Thai banks and their deposit transaction costs as
they would enjoy lower funding costs and can avoid raising funds
through bond issuance.
"The smaller banks are expected to receive a higher benefit
than the big banks as they have many under 1 million baht
deposit accounts," the broker said in a report.
The cabinet decided on Tuesday to keep the deposit guarantee
limit at 50 million baht ($1.57 million) per person per bank for
three more years, putting off a plan to cut the amount to 1
million baht per customer per bank starting August 11.
