Shares in supermarkets group Big C Supercenter Pcl
climbed to their one-month high after brokers said they
recommended buying stocks whose earnings outlook is boosted by
rising domestic consumption.
Big C shares were up 4.13 percent at 227 baht ($7.12),
having hit 233 baht, the highest since May 30, with around 1.5
million shares traded, 1.47 times the average full-day volume in
the last 30 days. The broader market was up 0.37
percent.
"Investors are advised to stick to defensive sectors under
volatile market conditions and Big C is among companies that
will benefit from rising domestic consumption," said an analyst
at broker Kiatnakin Securities.
1148 (04348 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.89 baht)