Shares in satellite operator Thaicom Pcl jumped
to a seven-week high on expectations of higher revenue from its
iPSTAR satellite, boding well for profits for April-June
quarter, brokers said.
Thaicom shares were up 4.79 percent at 15.30 baht ($0.48),
pushing them up 50 percent so far this year, well above a 15
percent gain of the broader stock market. The benchmark
SET index was up 1.3 percent.
Broker Thanachart Securities rated the stock 'buy'.
"Thaicom is expected to post profits this year onwards after
several years of losses. Profits for the second quarter should
be higher both year on year and quarter on quarter on the back
of iPSTAR business," it said in a report.
1627 (0927 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
13:59 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Bangkok Bank falls on loan
growth concerns
Shares in Bangkok Bank Pcl BBL.BK, the country's biggest
bank, fell as much as 1.8 percent, underperforming the banking
sector and the broader stock market, amid
concerns of weak loan growth.
At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Bank shares
were down 1.6 percent at 188.5 baht ($5.94). The banking
subindex was up 0.8 percent while the benchmark SET
index gained 1 percent.
Broker Thanachart Securities said it has downgraded the
stock's rating to 'hold' from 'buy', with a lower target price
of 190 baht ($5.98) from 200 baht. Loan growth was expected to
fall to 8 percent in 2013 from an estimated 13 percent in 2012,
it said.
"BBL has been slow on tapping into retail loans which has
led to a relatively slower growth in fee income compared to the
industry," it said.
1327 (0627 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:39 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Sriracha Construction surges on
debut
Shares in construction firm Sriracha Construction Pcl
SRICHA.BK gained as much as 25 percent on their stock market
debut with the share price surging to 18.8 baht ($0.59),
compared to the initial public offer price of 15 baht.
Sriracha shares were trading at 17.70 baht, with about 31
million shares having changed hands. The broader stock market
was up 0.94 percent.
Broker Asia Plus Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with a
target price of 19.56 baht, citing the stock's low valuation,
trading at 6 times price to earnings and its high dividend yield
of 8.3 percent.
1035 (0335 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.76 baht)