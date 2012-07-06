Tisco Securities upgraded electronics equipment maker Delta
Electronics (Thailand) Pcl to 'buy' from 'sell',
reflecting strong sales of high-margin products in the second
quarter and an earnings upgrade for the full year 2012.
The broker raised the stock's target price to 24 baht
($0.76).
Delta shares were unchanged at 22 baht, while the broader
stock market was down 0.04 percent.
Sales for the April to June quarter are expected to exceed
$300 million, up 10 percent quarter on quarter, boosted by
high-margin telecoms and power supply products, with average
gross margin seen above 25.8 percent of the previous quarter, it
said.
"We expect Delta to maintain a gross margin of at least 25.5
percent for the year ... We have raised the 2012 operating
profit forecast by 19 percent," it said in a report.
10:33 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Siam Cement seen posting weak
Q2; shares fall
Shares in Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK fell to their lowest in
almost a week on expectations that the industrial conglomerate
would report a fall in net profit for the second quarter hurt by
weak results of its core petrochemical business.
Siam Cement shares were down 0.93 percent at 319 baht,
falling at one point to 318 baht, the lowest since July 2. The
broader stock market .SETI was up 0.03 percent.
Citigroup forecast Siam's net profit to fall 42 percent to
4.35 billion baht for the April-June quarter, year-on-year.
"First-half estimated profit should come at 34 percent of
consensus fiscal year forecast, possibly leading to further
earnings downgrades and a cap on the share price in the medium
term," it said in a report.
Citigroup maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock, citing
strong domestic consumption supporting Siam's cement and
building material businesses, with a target price of 388 baht.
"Non-chemical business should partly offset chemical
weakness until the next cyclical upturn," it said.
09:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Barclays starts PTTEP with
overweight
Barclays Capital initiates coverage on Thailand's energy
firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl PTTE.BK with an
'overweight' rating and a 12-month price target of 220 baht,
offering a 23.6 percent potential upside.
PTT Exploration shares closed up 0.3 percent at 178 baht on
Thursday.
"PTT Exploration & Production (PTT E&P), as Thailand's main
oil and gas producer, offers leverage, in our view, to the tight
South East Asian natural gas market, high returns and robust
production growth in the medium term," Barclays said in a
report.
"With the shares trading at a 20 percent discount to its
local market and the potential that the company does not execute
its proposed bid for Cove Energy and focuses on regional
exploration opportunities and/or smaller asset deals, we take a
positive view," it said.
