Shares in Big C Supercenter Pcl hit an all-time
high after the hypermarket operator reported an 89 percent rise
in January-March net profit, beating forecasts and prompting
earnings upgrades for 2012, analysts said.
"We maintain our buy call on BIGC. First quarter 2012
profit accounted for 28 percent of our full-year estimate ... We
will revise up our earnings forecast and target price after
joining analyst meeting this afternoon," Phannarai
Tiyapittayarut, Investment Analyst of Thanachart Securities Pcl,
said in a report.
Big C shares were up 3.4 percent at 196.5 baht, near a
record 197.5 baht hit early in the session.
The company reported a quarterly net profit of 1.78 billion
baht ($57.89 million), partly boosted by higher sales, and with
all stores closed due to flooding in the previous quarter having
reopened.
For the company statement, click
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Inflows, energy plays boost Thai stocks
DTAC.BK - RTRS
02-May-2012 16:02
Foreign investors further boosted their holdings of Thai
stocks on Wednesday, with energy shares in strong demand,
traders said.
Foreign inflows were in the region of 800-900 million baht
($26.02-29.27 million) in the morning session, they said.
Thailand's benchmark SET index .SETI was up 0.9 percent at
1,239.48 at 0857 GMT, a 16-year high.
"Energy shares are doing pretty well today. U.S. economic
recovery is supporting global oil prices and there's optimism
over earnings at PTT group," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities.
PTT Pcl PTT.BK, the country's biggest energy company by
market value, rose 2.3 percent to 359 baht, with 5.1 million
shares traded, 1.47 times the average full-day volume traded
over the past 30 sessions.
Like other stock markets in Southeast Asia, the Thai
exchange recorded net foreign inflows in April, totalling $38.4
million for the month on top of inflows of $2.7 billion of the
first three months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Indonesia .JKSE had $162 million in foreign inflows in
April, adding to $1.1 billion in inflows in the first quarter,
while the Philippines .PSI recorded inflows of $107 million in
April and $964 million in the first three months, data showed.
13:20 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Robinson Department Store at
16-year highs
Shares in Robinson Department Store Pcl ROBI.BK hit their
highest in almost 16 years amid optimism about the earnings
outlook of the department store operator.
Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, nine have a buy or
strong buy rating, six rate it as a hold and two have a sell and
strong sell rating.
At the midsession break, which began at 0530 GMT, Robinson
shares were up 3.3 percent at 55 baht, climbing at one point to
55.75 baht, the highest since October 1996.
Broker Trinity Securities said it upgraded the stock to buy
from hold, with a target price of 63 baht ($2.05). The broker
forecast a 30 percent increase in January-March earnings citing
a spending spree, a recovery in tourism and revenue from new
stores.
Broker KGI Securities said it raised its full-year earnings
forecast by 2 percent to 2.15 billion baht ($69.92 million),
reflecting better-than-expected new store sales growth.
"The improved number would be mainly from consistent
launches of marketing activities and a new product mix that
would draw consumer attention to the mall and reduce
cannibalization on its nearby malls," KGI said in a report.
12:39 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart lowers PTTEP target
price
Thanachart Securities lowered its target price on PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl PTTE.BK, Thailand's
second-biggest energy firm by market value, to 175 baht ($5.69)
from 176 baht ($5.72) and maintained its hold rating.
PTTEP shares were trading up 0.56 percent at 179 baht,
coming off an intraday high of 180.5 baht.
The stock has gained 5.9 percent this year, underperforming
broader market's .SETI 20.6 percent climb and a 10.6 percent
rise in the energy subindex .SETEN on concern about a possible
capital increase to help fund a bid for Cove Energy COVE.L.
Royal Dutch Shell agreed in April to acquire Cove for $1.8
billion, raising its offer match a bid by PTTEP, which has said
it is considering its options.
"Although a capital increase may be delayed as the
likelihood of a counterbid for Cove is minimal, the issue will
remain as a share price overhang this year as the company seeks
major acquisitions to meet its production target," the broker
said in a report.
"Despite a strong first quarter 2012 and an upgrade to
earnings, we see no catalysts for the share price," it said.
10:26 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi raises target price on Thai
Oil
Citigroup raised its target price on Thai Oil Pcl TOP.BK,
Thailand's biggest oil refiner, to 78 baht ($2.54) from 75 baht
($2.44) and maintained its buy rating.
The brokerage expected the earnings outlook for Thai Oil in
2012 to remain positive thanks to higher paraxylene output from
August 2012 -- a completion of aromatics upgrading project,
inventory gain, and corporate tax saving.
Thai Oil shares were trading up 2.6 percent at 69.25 baht by
0325 GMT. They have gained around 18 percent so far this year.
Thai Oil's valuation looked attractive at 8.7 times 2012
estimated price to earnings versus regional peer average of 11.3
times, Citigroup said.
The refiner would also benefit from a lower corporate tax
rate of 23 percent this year, compared with the normal 30
percent rate.
"TOP has derated by 12 percent from its 2012 peak in
February, partly reflecting its crude disadvantage versus
Singapore gross refining margin (GRM). However, we believe
near-term earnings should be largely supported by inventory gain
and lower effective tax rate," the broker said in a report dated
April 30.
