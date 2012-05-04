Foreign investors sold Thai shares ahead of a three-day weekend
and weakness in the oil market spurred selling in energy, with
shares in PTT group leading the way.
The benchmark SET index closed down 1.02 percent at
1,227.41, dragged down by energy firm PTT Pcl and PTT
Global Chemical Pcl.
After the market's steady rally that pushed the main SET
index to a new 16-year high, market players now appeared a
little cautious, traders said.
Technical signs pointed to a market correction to 1,150 and
1,100 in the next few months before it could move up again, said
Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker Asia
Plus Securities.
Thai stock market is shut on Monday for a national holiday,
reopening on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
15:41 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Major Cineplex at all-time high
on profit prospects
Shares in Thailand's biggest cinema operator, Major Cineplex
Group Pcl MAJO.B, hit an all-time high on Friday on expectations
of strong first quarter earnings after floods hurt business last
year.
The company's shares surged 8.1 percent to 21.3 baht,
climbing at one point to a record 21.7 baht. About 13.3 million
shares were traded which was 3.23 times the average volume over
the last 30 sessions.
The broader SET index fell 0.67 percent
Fourteen out of 17 analysts tracking the company have a buy
or strong buy rating, two rate it as a hold and one has a strong
sell rating.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it raised the stock's
fair value to 23.50 baht ($0.76) and forecast a 22 percent rise
in earnings over the previous year.
"The profit tends to expand into the second quarter during
the high ads season and strong box office income ... In the
second half, Major plans to launch at least 30 theatres. With a
positive outlook, we have revised up 2012 profit projection,"
the broker said in a report.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
12:23 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises LPN target price
Citigroup raised its target price on LPN Development Pcl
LPN.BK to 16.3 baht ($0.53) from 15.5 baht after its valuation
rerating that reflected consistency in revenue growth and stong
earnings visibility of the condominium developer.
But the broker said it had cut its rating on the stock to
neutral from buy, citing a limited upside to 2012 estimated
earnings to drive the share price further.
"Presales momentum could slow in the second half as new
launches for 2012 remain front-loaded in the first half despite
launch schedule reshuffling," Citi said in a report.
LPN shares were trading down 1.2 percent at 16.7 baht, with
about 6.15 million shares traded, 1.26 times average full-day
volume over the last 30 sessions.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
11:03 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Total Access falls after weak Q1
Shares in Total Access Communication Pcl DTAC.BK fell nearly
1 percent to a week low after the country's second-largest
mobile phone operator posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly net
profit, missing forecasts, partly due to higher concession fees.
For the company earnings statement, click
The company believes higher-than-expected costs in the first
quarter will subside from the second quarter due to less
marketing for its Wi-Fi service, and sees upside potential from
voice revenue in the second quarter with the launch of a more
attractive voice package, brokerage KGI Securities said in a
report.
"Overall we are still comfortable with our earnings growth
forecast of 8 percent year on year for this year," it said.
"DTAC is also our top pick for the sector as it will be the
prime beneficiary of the upcoming 3G licensing and a less
stringent foreign dominance rule."
KGI has a target price on Total Access shares of 100 baht.
Total Access shares slid to 81 baht, the lowest since April
27. The stock has risen 16.6 percent so far this year,
underperforming the 20.6 percent gain in the broader SET index
.SETI.
Out of 23 analysts tracking the company, 15 have a buy or
strong buy rating, four rate it as a hold and four have a sell
and strong sell rating.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
