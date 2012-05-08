Shares in CP All Pcl gained as much as 5.4 percent to 38.75 baht in active trade ahead of the release of its January-March quarter results expected later in the day.

About 46 million shares were traded, 1.73 times the average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions.

"Investors are sort of sticking to defensive stocks with limited downside risk. The earnings outlook for CP All is a key catalyst for the stock," said Wikij Tirawannarat, senior analyst of broker Bualuang Securities.

CP All shares dropped 5.1 percent last Friday, when it came under short-selling pressure.

"I think probably a rally of CP All shares today is short-covering," said Wikij.

CP All was expected to report a 14 percent increase in January-March profit to 2.3 billion baht ($74.29 million) mainly due to higher sales, broker Tisco Securities said in a report.

11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: AIS hits record after strong Q1

Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) ADVA.BK hit an all-time high after the mobile phone operator reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to rising revenue from data and voice services and a lower corporate tax rate. For the story, click (nL4E8G450J)

AIS gained 3.9 percent to 187 baht ($6.04), climbing at one point to a record 190.5 baht ($6.15), with about 5.6 million shares traded, 1.42 times the average volume over the last 30 sessions.

The broader SET index .SETI fell 0.15 percent.

Eighteen out of 24 analysts tracking the company have a buy or strong buy rating, four rate it as a hold and two has a sell rating.

Broker KGI Securities said it had upgraded the stock to outperform, citing the first-quarter earnings. It raised the stock target price to 210 baht from 175 baht.

"The result implies that the cellular industry in Thailand is on an upward trend with decent growth in voice and robust growth in non-voice," the broker said in a report.

AIS, the largest 2G network in Thailand, was the prime beneficiary of strong growth in voice revenue, while the quarterly performance showed the firm had a profound understanding of the cellular market so it could offer the right packages to balance the use of voice and data, it said.

10:58 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Siam Cement falls after fire at affiliate

Industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl SCC.BK fell to its lowest in a week following an explosion and fire at a facility of affiliate Bangkok Synthetics Co Ltd on Saturday on Thailand's biggest industrial estate, Map Ta Phut.

For the story, click (nL4E8G450J)

Broker DBS Vickers Securities expected the impact on Siam Cement's earnings to be limited, and broker Citigroup maintained its "buy" recommendation, with a target price of 432 baht ($13.95).

Siam Cement was down 0.86 percent at 347 baht, falling at one point to 345 baht, its lowest share price since April 27. Bangkok Synthetics' operations have been suspended. Siam Cement initially estimated it could restart in a month or two but public concern over environmental issues could prolong the suspension, broker Citigroup said in a report.

It put Bangkok Synthetics' contribution to Siam Cement's estimated 2012 earnings at around 2.4 billion baht, or 8.6 percent of estimated earnings. If the problem lasted for only one quarter, the impact would be limited to 2.1 percent of estimated earnings, it said.

