Citigroup raised its target price for Robinson Department
Store Pcl to 39 baht ($1.25) from 37 baht ($1.19),
reflecting strong first quarter results and an earnings upgrade
for the full year.
But the broker said it maintained sell rating on the stock
which was trading at 56 baht ($1.80), up 1.82 percent.
"The current share price has clearly priced in strong
earnings growth driven by resilient sales growth momentum post
flood, steady gross margin and corporate income tax cuts. Thus
we maintain sell," Citigroup said in a report.
The broader SET index was down 0.23 percent.
Robinson reported a 47 percent increase in January-March
quarter net profit to 564 million baht ($18.12 million) boosted
by strong sales and lower corporate income tax.
"Despite slowly recovering consumer confidence post flood
from a rock bottom, Robinson has delivered impressive sales
growth," the broker said in a report.
The broker said it raised 2012-2014 earnings estimates by
28-30 percent.
($1 = 31.12 baht)