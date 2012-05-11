(Adds stocks)
Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl gained 1.54
percent to 65.75 baht, after hitting a high of 66 baht at one
point, while brokers remained positive on its earnings outlook
despite concerns over weaker oil prices.
PTT Global Chemical's first quarter net profit jumped 143
percent from last quarter to 9.85 billion baht ($316.52
million), in line with market expectation.
"Despite weaker oil prices prompting concerns over second
quarter earnings, we still expect that the prices won't slump
too severely. In the mid-term, the oil price decline will help
boost the company's refinery business and aromatics," Broker
Maybank Kim Eng said in a research note.
"Furthermore, PTT Global Chemical operates on low production
cost, giving it an advantage among its peers," the broker said.
Maybank gave the shares a buy rating with target price at 78
baht.
Several brokers expect the petrochemical industry to
continuously improve in the last half of this year until 2013.
1118 (0418 GMT)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok;
sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
***********************************************************
10:41 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Robinson target
price
Citigroup raised its target price for Robinson Department
Store Pcl to 39 baht ($1.25) from 37 baht ($1.19),
reflecting strong first quarter results and an earnings upgrade
for the full year.
But the broker said it maintained sell rating on the stock
which was trading at 56 baht ($1.80), up 1.82 percent.
"The current share price has clearly priced in strong
earnings growth driven by resilient sales growth momentum post
flood, steady gross margin and corporate income tax cuts. Thus
we maintain sell," Citigroup said in a report.
The broader SET index was down 0.23 percent.
Robinson reported a 47 percent increase in January-March
quarter net profit to 564 million baht ($18.12 million) boosted
by strong sales and lower corporate income tax.
"Despite slowly recovering consumer confidence post flood
from a rock bottom, Robinson has delivered impressive sales
growth," the broker said in a report.
The broker said it raised 2012-2014 earnings estimates by
28-30 percent.
For the company statement, click (nSETllcDca)
1039 (0339 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani;viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.12 baht)