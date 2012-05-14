Shares in Thai supermarkets group Big C Supercenter Pcl fell as much as 6 percent on the first day 23.61 million new shares offered in a private placement started trading on concerns of earnings dilution.

The company offered the shares in the placement at 176 baht ($5.70) each early this month. For company statement click (nSEThCD0Ta)

By 0423 GMT, Big C shares were trading down 3.6 percent at 213 baht ($6.83), falling at one point to 208 baht.

The broader SET index was up 0.82 percent.

1123 (0423 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

11:13 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: PTT up after strong Q1

Shares in PTT Pcl edged up after Thailand's top energy firm beat market expectations to post a record net profit due to higher income from its upstream unit, rising gas sales and improved margins on oil products.

PTT shares climbed 0.6 percent to 338 baht, while the broader SET index edged up 0.22 percent.

Nineteen out of 23 analysts tracking the company have given it buy or strong buy ratings, with four rating it as a hold. Broker Citigroup maintained its buy rating on the stock, with a target price of 442 baht ($14.18).

"A cheap valuation and a better second-half outlook support our buy call," the broker said in a report.

1044 (0344 GMT)

For the company statement, click (nSETxw7ySa)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 31.175 baht)