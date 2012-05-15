Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl
, Thailand's biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht
($0.27) from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to
reflect a gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.
Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.
Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23)
The broader SET index edged up 0.12 percent.
The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7
percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into
account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).
Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a
re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.
"Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery
and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due
to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses' pre-sales
target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project
is faster than expected," it said.
1115 (0415 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.355 baht)