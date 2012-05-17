Shares in cooking palm oil producer Lam Soon (Thailand) , which gained as much as 10.3 percent to its highest in almost a year, retreated slightly to be up 4.4 percent at 4.24 baht ($0.13) as the company's comments eased profit hopes.

Lam Soon was among a list of firms receiving allocation of the government's low-price crude palm oil import to sell to consumers at a controlled price.

The company said the low-price crude palm oil raw material would not significantly boost its profits, executive director Anchalee Suebchantasiri told Reuters.

Expectations of high margins lifted its share price in early trade.

Advanced Info Service up on 3G hopes

Shares in Advanced Info Service Pcl ADVA.BK climbed to a one-week high amid expectations that the country's biggest mobile phone operator would win the most spectrum lots of 3G spectrum licences in an auction scheduled for September or October.

Advanced shares were up 1.1 percent at 185 baht ($5.88), having hit 190.5 baht, the highest since May 9. The stock has gained 32 percent so far this year.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) finalised on Wednesday the 3G spectrum licence auction method, dividing the spectrum into nine slots, each containing 5 megahertz of bandwidth, local newspapers reported.

The telecoms regulator has decided to cap the total bandwidth available to each bidder at 20 megahertz (MHz) while cash-rich bidders are expected to be able to afford to grab the maximum 20MHz bandwidth.

Aira raises Bangkok Chain Hospital target price

Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl KH.BK to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2 baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.

The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock. At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).

The broader SET index .SETI was up 0.62 percent.

Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker's estimate, thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the government's social security scheme.

"To reflect the profitability from the social security section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864 million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million), up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively," Aira said in a report.

